Holiday Gift Guide Pages 4 & 5

Description: Following the famous family recipes for pizza, Siouxland's Original Wings and other pub grub classics, the North End Zone offers gift cards for all of your special someones who like great food served in a casual, friendly atmosphere. Gift Cards work at all of our locations.

Available at Bob Roe's North End Zone.

Item: Diamond Stud Earrings

Photo: Thorpe Diamond Earrings

Description: How about a gift that always fits, needs no care and feeding, and never makes her hips look too big? Better still, you don't get in trouble for buying her the larger size! With our full value trade-in program, you can upgrade every year, too! Sizes and shapes to fit any budget.

Price: Starting at just $175 a pair

Available at Thorpe & Company Jewellers

Item: Iowa Map Notebooks and Stone Park Trail Map Bandanas

Photo: Iowa Map Notebook