Holiday Gift Guide Pages 4 & 5

Item: Holiday Centerpieces
Photo: Flower Cart
Description: Your holiday table will be festive when adorned with one of our centerpieces featuring fresh evergreens, rustic bow, fresh flowers, red berries and holiday trim.
Price: Starting at $34.95
Available at The Flower Cart
Item: Fresh Salmon
Photo: Salmon
Description: We have everything you will need for your holiday parties! Wine and Beer, Frozen Entrees, desserts and pies, homemade sausage, dry aged beef, frozen soups and more. Stop in to pick up a gift card for a great gift for that someone special!
Available at Braunger’s
Item: Gift Card
Photo: Firehouse
Description: We have a great selection of foreign and domestic beers, a top selection of new and old liquor favorites, wines and mixes. PLUS, we have gift cards for stocking stuffers that your friends and family will love. Convenient Drive-Up service is available.
Available at Downtown Liquor
Item: Gift Card
Photo: Bob Roe's
Description: Following the famous family recipes for pizza, Siouxland's Original Wings and other pub grub classics, the North End Zone offers gift cards for all of your special someones who like great food served in a casual, friendly atmosphere. Gift Cards work at all of our locations.
Available at Bob Roe's North End Zone.
Item: Diamond Stud Earrings
Photo: Thorpe Diamond Earrings
Description: How about a gift that always fits, needs no care and feeding, and never makes her hips look too big? Better still, you don't get in trouble for buying her the larger size! With our full value trade-in program, you can upgrade every year, too! Sizes and shapes to fit any budget.
Price: Starting at just $175 a pair
Available at Thorpe & Company Jewellers
Item: Iowa Map Notebooks and Stone Park Trail Map Bandanas
Photo: Iowa Map Notebook
Description: Iowa Map Notebooks and Stone Park Trail Map Bandanas are just two of the hundreds of great gifts waiting for you at Sioux City Gifts. T-shirts, books, DVDs, décor items and complete sections for babies and kits, dogs and entertaining. Local vendors, authors and artists, fair trade and handmade items complement the large range of products that celebrate Siouxland. You'll want to start your Christmas shopping here.
Available at Sioux City Gifts
Item: Gem Handheld Vacuum
Photo: Vac
Description: Mighty micro vacuum with tools cleans small messes quickly. The Gem can be used alone or with attachments. Add the flexible hose and tools for cleaning hard-to-reach areas, such as keyboards, printers, cars, electronic equipment and much more. Perfect for crafts and handy at the workbench, the Gem is an invaluable accessory vacuum. The PERFECT gift!
Price: $59
Available at The Vac Shack
Item: Davenport Cleaners Gift Certificate
Photo: Davenport
Description: Busy times, life gets messy. Wouldn't it be great to give a family member, friend or neighbor a small gift to help them out? Davenport Cleaners has gift certificates that can make great stocking stuffers, and give you a chance to show you care. Give us a call or stop in today, it’s the perfect way to show you care.
Available at Davenport Cleaners