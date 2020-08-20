Horoscope 8/20

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Acceptance and compromise will be essential if you want to achieve your goals this year. If you pay attention to detail and are willing to work hard, satisfaction will result. A positive attitude will enhance your life.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Do some research about something you want to pursue. Dedication and determination will set you apart from any competition you encounter.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll come up with a host of good ideas. Before you share your intentions, test your plans. Celebrate your achievements with a loved one.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Act according to what will benefit you and your loved ones. Consider a change at home or to your financial well-being rationally if you want to come out on top.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Run the show instead of letting someone else take the reins. Make suggestions that will appease any opponents. Act passionately, and you will win support from fence sitters waiting for someone to make the first move.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Keep your emotions under wraps. Discuss matters rationally and offer solutions. An unexpected lifestyle change is heading your way. Prepare to make adjustments without complaint.