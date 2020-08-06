horoscope 8/5

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Look at what you are up against, make adjustments and rethink your strategy before moving forward. A change at home won't please everyone.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Make fitness, proper diet, health and emotional well-being your priorities. Honesty will play a role when dealing with relationship issues. Physical activity will motivate you to make changes.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Reach out to an organization you believe in, and do your part to make a difference. Someone from your past will have an impact on the changes you make.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't stop until you have taken care of your responsibilities. Let your actions speak for you, and you will gain respect and the assistance you need to reach your target.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Size up what you will have to do, and formulate a strategy that will ensure your success. Your actions will have the most significant impact. Stubbornness will work against you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't let distancing shove you out of the loop. Stay in touch with your associates and on top of what's going on within the industry you work.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Anger won't help you get your way, but channeling your energy into doing the best job possible will bring good results. Choose your battles and associates wisely.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.