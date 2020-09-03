horoscope 9/3

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Your timing is impeccable, and your ideas are sound. Take the initiative, and make adjustments that will ease stress. Steady growth, coupled with constant learning and adapting, will help you excel. Focus on maintaining and improving important relationships.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Look over your options, and make a decision. Promote what you want to do with a little flair, and you will convince others to help you pursue your goals.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Sit tight, keep a watchful eye on what others are doing and steer clear of people putting unfair demands on you. Focus on keeping the peace and learning all you can to get ahead.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Follow the path that beckons you, and you will sail through today with ease. Concentrate on creative endeavors and self-improvement to find satisfaction. Romance is on the rise.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Stop and give yourself a chance to evaluate what's going on around you. Put your energy into physical fitness, self-improvement and clear thinking. The truth matters.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Your finances will take an unexpected turn, but it doesn't have to be for the worse. You'll get a chance to breathe easily and improve your quality of life if you make a positive domestic change.