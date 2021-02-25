Horsemen's Park requests more live race days

OMAHA -- Delayed construction on a new casino operated by a Ho-Chunk Inc. division could allow fans to see more live races this spring at Horsemen’s Park.

Omaha Exposition & Racing submitted a request to the Nebraska Racing Commission to increase its number of live race days from two to nine. If approved, the track’s live dates will span five weekends from May 7 to June 5.

“Originally we requested two days based on the anticipated casino construction schedule,” said Mike Newlin, Horsemen’s Park general manager. “When we learned construction is scheduled to begin in June, the new timeline provided us the opportunity to run our normal spring meet timed in conjunction with the Preakness and Belmont Stakes.”

As a result of Nebraska’s recently passed constitutional amendment allowing casino gaming at racetracks, the facility will undergo significant renovations to develop the campus into WarHorse Omaha — a full casino experience. The casino operations will be managed by WarHorse Gaming, a new division of Ho-Chunk Inc., the economic development corporation for the Winnebago Tribe.

Based on construction timelines, WarHorse Omaha is scheduled to open in the second half of 2022.

WarHorse also plans to open casinos at Lincoln Race Course and Atokad Park in South Sioux City.

All of the Nebraska racetracks — with the exception of Atokad and Grand Island’s Fonner Park — were unable to hold live meets in 2020 because of COVID-19 concerns.

Atokad, which has been owned by Ho-Chunk for several years, held two live days of racing, Oct. 17 and 18, last year. In 2021, the track's lone live racing date is scheduled for July 21.

Fonner, the first stop on the state’s racing circuit, was scheduled to begin its live meet on Feb. 19.