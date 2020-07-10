How to contact us
Coronavirus-related closure 

The Sioux City Journal has closed its offices to the public as a precaution due to COVID-19. Our employees are continuing to work. To be directed to the appropriate department, please call (712) 293-4327 or consult the phone numbers listed in the bottom right corner of this page. You may also visit siouxcityjournal.com to access your account, follow the latest news 24 hours a day and view our daily e-edition replica newspaper. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

