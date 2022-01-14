Hunter is a neutered! He likes to be brushed, is a chatterbox and craves belly rubs when he gets to... View on PetFinder
A 5-year-old Davenport girl who was dropped off by a school bus three miles from her home in 2007 now is a 20-year-old woman with questions.
Before Judge James Daane
SERGEANT BLUFF -- A suspect is dead and a law enforcement official was injured in an altercation at a mobile home park Wednesday night.
SERGEANT BLUFF -- A suspect and Woodbury County Sheriff's Deputy were injured Wednesday during an incident in which shots were fired.
A woman charged with driving three people to a Morningside house, where they fired numerous shots into the home and killed a Sioux City teenager, has agreed to plead guilty to her role in the shooting.
FORDYCE, Neb. -- Therapists will tell you that a key to recovering from a traumatic injury is a positive attitude and motivation to work hard …
SIOUX CITY -- A plea agreement guaranteed that Carlos Morales would be sentenced to 50 years in prison for firing shots into a Morningside hou…
The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors decided against a 22% pay increase for themselves.
The new 1,512-bed prison would replace the aging Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.
DES MOINES — A four-year transition to a flat state income tax rate of 4 percent, shortening the time Iowans could claim jobless benefits and …
