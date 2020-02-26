Husband is unsettled by his attraction to another man

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

DEAR TWISTED UP: I'll be frank. Sexuality is not necessarily black and white; there are shades of gray. You met this person at a time when you were emotionally vulnerable. The best thing you can do for your marriage would be to talk about this with a licensed mental health professional. The most destructive thing you could do for your marriage would be to knock on that person's door at this time.

DEAR ABBY: My father has always been very careful with money, paying credit cards in full and living within his means. He recently retired with his house paid off and enough savings to maintain a middle-class life for him and my stepmother.

Last month, my sister confided to me that my stepmother, "Lynda," has racked up $100,000 in credit card debt, mostly from online shopping. She hasn't worked for many years due to health reasons, so she has no way to pay the bills on her own. Everyone in the family knows about this and is hiding it from my father.

I feel Dad has a right to know, as interest charges over time will only make the situation worse. If he finds out sooner rather than later, he will be in a better position to pay the debt. If necessary, he could return to work, at least part time.