Husker men's hoops returns to workouts as COVID-19 pause ends

The Nebraska men's basketball team returned to full team workouts Sunday, a source confirmed to the Journal Star, as the Huskers began their return from a COVID-19 pause of all team activities.

NU was on pause for nearly three weeks, starting Jan. 11, as a slew of positive COVID-19 tests overtook the program. Among those affected were coach Fred Hoiberg, assistant Matt Abdelmassih and at least seven players.

When Hoiberg announced Jan. 11 he had tested positive, Nebraska had 12 individuals within the program — coaches, staffers and athletes — who were in isolation after testing positive.

Nebraska is expected to return to action Saturday at Michigan State, after what would be 26-day layoff between games. That would give NU five days to ramp back up and prepare for the Spartans before leaving for East Lansing, Michigan, on Friday.

Michigan State recently came off its own COVID-19 pause, having dropped games to Rutgers and Ohio State in the last week.

NU (4-8, 0-5 Big Ten) hasn't played since Jan. 10, when it lost to Indiana. The Huskers have had six Big Ten games postponed, including five after announcing their pause.