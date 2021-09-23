Husker penalty problems persist on offense — and may be getting worse

LINCOLN, Neb. — Austin Allen put his hands on his knees and looked at the grass. The right side of Nebraska’s offensive line stayed frozen in its stance. Adrian Martinez took a slow turn and walked backward.

The partisan Oklahoma crowd roared. Two snaps into the game, two false starts on the Huskers’ offensive line.

A third followed a few plays later. Then a personal foul on center Cam Jurgens for unnecessary roughness on a block that lasted too long.

NU somehow still managed a field goal out of an opening drive in which four of its linemen were flagged for 30 combined yards.

“It’s just one of those things that we’ve got to be accountable to on game day,” right guard Matt Sichterman said. “We can work on it as much as we want to in practice. When it shows up on Saturday and it hurts us on Saturday, we know we didn’t do enough. We got to do something different.”

Sichterman became the fifth O-lineman penalized with his own false start in the third quarter that pushed a third-and-2 back five yards. Again, NU overcame it for a first down and eventually a touchdown.