Husker penalty problems persist on offense — and may be getting worse

LINCOLN, Neb. — Austin Allen put his hands on his knees and looked at the grass. The right side of Nebraska’s offensive line stayed frozen in its stance. Adrian Martinez took a slow turn and walked backward.
The partisan Oklahoma crowd roared. Two snaps into the game, two false starts on the Huskers’ offensive line.
A third followed a few plays later. Then a personal foul on center Cam Jurgens for unnecessary roughness on a block that lasted too long.
NU somehow still managed a field goal out of an opening drive in which four of its linemen were flagged for 30 combined yards.
“It’s just one of those things that we’ve got to be accountable to on game day,” right guard Matt Sichterman said. “We can work on it as much as we want to in practice. When it shows up on Saturday and it hurts us on Saturday, we know we didn’t do enough. We got to do something different.”
Sichterman became the fifth O-lineman penalized with his own false start in the third quarter that pushed a third-and-2 back five yards. Again, NU overcame it for a first down and eventually a touchdown.
The flurry of infractions are maddening with how much Nebraska emphasizes avoiding them. Coaches discuss it daily with players. Officiating crews are frequently part of practices, and anyone who draws a flag there is subbed out right away to hash out why it happened. The scout team defense is often specifically tasked with trying to make the offense jump.
“We address it, but we still need to be a lot better at it,” offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said. “… At the end of the day, a pre-snap penalty is focus and discipline.”
Such struggles aren’t new in Nebraska’s 36 games under Scott Frost. The offensive line has committed 35 false starts in that span — essentially one per contest — and the offense as a whole has 44. The line has drawn at least one penalty in 13 straight games and in 31 overall since the beginning of the 2018 campaign.
Almost three years ago Frost called Nebraska “one of the most undisciplined teams in the country” following a loss to Purdue in which every unit contributed to 11 flags for 136 yards. A defeat at Northwestern last November in which the entire O-line was penalized renewed his frustrations.
NU’s offense has 17 infractions for 140 yards. The O-line has accounted for 11 flags and 90 yards spread across six players. Five were hit with a combined six penalties for 50 yards against Oklahoma.