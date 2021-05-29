Huskers bounce back from Game 1 loss to split regular season-ending doubleheader with Michigan

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska earned a split in a regular season-ending doubleheader against Michigan by winning the second game 5-3 on Saturday at Haymarket Park.

Kyle Perry and Shay Schanaman combined to throw seven scoreless frames. Michigan didn't have a hit until the sixth inning.

Jaxon Hallmark opened the scoring with a solo home run in the third inning. The Huskers tacked on three more runs in the next inning — Max Anderson, Logan Foster and Leighton Banjoff all had RBIs.

The Huskers (30-12) won two of three games against the Wolverines this weekend.

In the first game, Michigan's Cameron Weston threw seven scoreless innings, Tito Flores had two hits and the Wolverines defeated Nebraska 2-0.

Weston outdueled Nebraska's Chance Hroch, who threw six innings and allowed runs in the fourth and fifth innings that proved to be costly.

Weston limited Husker traffic on the basepaths throughout his outing. Nebraska's best scoring opportunity, two runners on with one out in the second inning, was thwarted by a line drive that turned into a double play.