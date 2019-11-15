Huskers brace for No. 15 Badgers’ Taylor-led rushing attack

LINCOLN, Neb. — The issue for wary Nebraska fans this week isn’t whether the Cornhuskers can upset No. 15 Wisconsin. It’s about how many yards Jonathan Taylor will run for this time.

The Badgers’ star has rushed for more than 200 yards two straight years against Nebraska and will go into Saturday coming off his season-high 250-yard outing against Iowa.

“He’s big, he’s powerful, and he’s slippery,” Nebraska nickelback JoJo Domann said. “He can slip through these tight gaps that their big O-linemen help create, and then he’s just a workhorse so you have to gang tackle him. You really have to knife him or wrap him up, can’t really hit him on top or take him down with your arms. He’s the full package and we've got to bring it this week.”

Nebraska (4-5, 2-4) has been mostly inept against the Badgers’ ground game since entering the Big Ten.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Wisconsin (7-2, 4-2, No. 14 CFP) has run for at least 300 yards in 19 conference games since 2011, and Nebraska was the opponent in four. Only Purdue allowed 300 as many times.