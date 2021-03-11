Huskers crumble in second half of BIg Ten Tournament opener

The final game of the craziest Nebraska basketball season ever was a good microcosm of the whole season.
The Huskers played one of their best halves of the year to start the Big Ten Tournament against Penn State, then gave all of their hard work away before the second half was 10 minutes old.
And by the end of the game, the Nittany Lions had outscored NU by 20 points over the game's final 20 minutes to pick up a 72-66 win Wednesday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
"It was too bad," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said. "Because I thought that first half was about as well as we've played on both ends."
One day short of one year after the Huskers and Hoiberg became one of the central stories of the COVID-19 pandemic that was beginning to grip the country, Nebraska saw Year 2 of the Hoiberg era end in an avalanche of fouls, turnovers, and Penn State winning the battles for loose balls that Nebraska won in the first half.
NU was outscored 20-6 at the free-throw line in the second half as Penn State was in the bonus for more than 13 minutes. The Nittany Lions out-rebounded Nebraska 22-11 after halftime, and finished a six-point game plus-6 in second-chance points.
Jamari Wheeler scored a career-high 19 points for Penn State, while Izaiah Brockington and Myreon Jones each had 14.
Jones and Brockington both scored all of their points in the second half.
It all came falling down after Nebraska (7-20) had played one of its most complete halves of the season to open the game, building a 15-point lead and leading by 14 going into the break.
Hoiberg said in a halftime interview with the Big Ten Network that the first five minutes of the second half would be critical for Nebraska to maintain or build its lead.
Then Penn State (11-13) bolted out of the locker room with a 15-2 run in the first 5 minutes, 14 seconds of the second half.
It took 8:20 for the Nittany Lions to erase the Nebraska deficit, tying the game at 47-47 with 11:47 left.
Two minutes later, PSU had its first lead since 3-0, and the Nittany Lions led for the game's final seven-plus minutes.
"We talked to our team about, it was the exact same scenario their team was in the last game — they were down 15 in the second half to Maryland (a game Penn State won), and they just keep fighting and coming at you," Hoiberg said. "Our guys battled all the way to the end, but it's just so unfortunate that those first three minutes, everything went their way."
Trey McGowens had 13 points, four rebounds and four assists for Nebraska. Thorir Thorbjarnarson in perhaps his final game as a Husker, finished with a season-high 12 points, hitting four three-pointers. Kobe Webster had 12 points, and Derrick Walker finished with eight points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Nebraska’s only first-half deficit came at 3-0 as the Huskers put together one of their strongest 20-minute performances of the season while taking a 37-23 lead into the locker room.
NU had runs of 8-0 and 12-0 in the opening nine minutes to open up a double-digit lead, and extended the advantage to as much as 15 points late in the period.
Nebraska hit six three-pointers in the first half, with three coming from Thorbjarnarson, and had 10 assists on 14 field goals.
Of the eight Huskers who saw action in the opening half, seven scored and five had multiple field goals.
And on defense the Huskers put together one of their best halves of the season, holding Penn State to 23 points on 28% shooting.
The Nittany Lions’ 23 points were the fewest of any Big Ten opponent against Nebraska in a half this season and the second-fewest of any foe behind North Dakota State’s 21 in the second half of NU’s Nov. 28 victory.