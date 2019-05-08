Sophomore Amir Harris and redshirt freshman Karrington Davis are no longer with the Nebraska basketball program and have entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed to the Journal Star Wednesday.
The news comes one week after Harris told the Journal Star he would return to Lincoln next season, saying "my plan is to return to Nebraska. Start on my (knee) rehab and be back before workouts start."
Harris is in the process of recovering from a meniscus injury suffered in Nebraska's regular-season finale against Iowa. The 6-foot-6 guard appeared in 23 games for the Huskers, making two starts, and averaged 2.2 points and 2.5 rebounds in about 12 minutes per game.
He played much of the Iowa game on an injured knee, making the game-winning layup in overtime.
Harris did not return multiple messages from the Journal Star late last week seeking comment on his status with the team. He had been named in a report last week saying more attrition was expected within the NU program before telling the Journal Star he was returning.
Davis, a 6-foot-6 St. Louis native who spent his senior year of high school at national prep power Montverde Academy in Florida, didn't play last season after rupturing his Achilles tendon in preseason workouts. He had struggled with injuries the last couple of years, dealing with a hip issue while in high school.
The loss of Harris and Davis leaves Nebraska with three players who were recruited by Tim Miles' staff — senior forward Isaiah Roby, junior guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson and junior transfer guard Dachon Burke. Burke sat out last season due to NCAA transfer rules, and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Thorbjarnarson told the Journal Star last week he had met with head coach Fred Hoiberg and would return for his junior season. Roby is in the process of testing the NBA Draft waters, working out for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday ahead of participating in next week's NBA Draft Combine.
Nebraska now has four open scholarships for next season, and potentially a fifth should Roby decide to turn pro.
Including Roby, Thorbjarnarson and Burke, the Huskers currently have eight scholarship players available for next season. The other five are incoming freshman Akol Arop of Creighton Prep, and immediately eligible transfers Haanif Cheatham, Jervay Green, Matej Kavas and Cam Mack.