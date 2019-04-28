LINCOLN, Neb. -- That the Nebraska baseball team even had a chance to win the series against Illinois after scuffling for most of the weekend was a bonus for the Huskers.
That didn't make the way NU lost Sunday any easier to take.
Kellen Sarver drove a two-out, two-strike, two-run double deep into center in the top of the ninth to lift Illinois to a 6-5 win over Nebraska Sunday afternoon at Haymarket Park.
Sarver's big hit gave Illinois (28-14, 8-7 Big Ten) the series win over Nebraska (23-16, 12-6).
"As a team, we have to play relatively clean baseball, and unfortunately we didn’t do that. Lot of fight in the guys though. Came back in a game where I thought mentally they were just taking it to us," NU coach Darin Erstad said. "They showed their experience, they came in for the kill, and we fought it off and almost pulled it out."
While the coach could appreciate his team's ability to hang around, he wasn't thrilled to watch the Huskers commit three errors, including one in the ninth that led to two unearned runs against an Illinois team that left Lincoln with the Big Ten's best RPI at 20th nationally.
That mistake came when freshman reliever Colby Gomes threw wide of second base on a bunt attempt. Instead of a runner on first with one out, Illinois had men on first and second with none away.
After Gomes nearly wiggled out of the jam with a pop-up and a strikeout, Sarver jumped on a breaking ball left a little too high in the zone and smoked a shot over the head of NU center fielder Joe Acker.
The two runs were the first Gomes has allowed since Feb. 24, when he gave up five to Oregon State, and the only other time besides the Oregon State game the freshman from Millard West has allowed any runs.
Gomes' scoreless streak spanned nine appearances. He hadn't allowed a hit since March 22 (five appearances).
"We had the momentum and they stole it right away," Erstad said. "Then we come back and had a chance to win it, and a ball up the middle just didn't find the hole."
Like it did Saturday, Nebraska rallied late. After the first four batters of the NU ninth alternated walks and strikeouts, Cam Chick delivered an RBI single to pull the Huskers within one run and get the tying run to third. Senior Angelo Altavilla then hit a bouncer up the middle that Illinois was able to take care of to end the game and win the series.
"We’re just struggling, not swinging the bats super well, and they can really pitch. They have very experienced guys that know how to get to weak spots. Every hitter has a weak spot, it’s a matter of if you can get to it. I thought they got to our weak spots better than we did to theirs," Erstad said. "How our starters have commanded the baseball this season, we didn’t do that this weekend, and they made us pay for it."
Nebraska's nine hits Sunday were the most of any of the three games. All nine hits were singles. Of Nebraska's 20 hits in the series, 19 were singles. NU finished the weekend 5-for-24 with runners in scoring position against an Illinois pitching staff that was holding opponents to a .196 batting average in such situations coming into the weekend.
Nebraska trailed 4-0 going into the bottom of the sixth Sunday before getting a run back on Mojo Hagge's RBI single.
NU then tied the game in the seventh with three straight two-out runs. All three scored on back-to-back two-strike singles from Joe Acker and Chick. Nebraska was 3-for-21 with runners in scoring position on the weekend before those two hits.
"You've got to keep the pressure on. If you think you're just going to sit there and get hit after hit against this pitching staff, you're not," Erstad said. "Especially their bullpen, you're not."