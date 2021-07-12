Huskers' Schwellenbach taken by Atlanta in second round of MLB Draft; Povich picked by Twins in third

Spencer Schwellenbach is off the board.

The Nebraska shortstop and pitcher was taken by the Atlanta Braves Monday in the second round of the Major League Baseball Draft.

Schwellenbach was the No. 59 overall pick. There had been whispers that the Braves could potentially take Schwellenbach in the first round, but instead picked him with the 23rd selection of the second round. The slot value of the pick is $1.19 million.

“The kid puts the type of year together that he did, the interest that he's getting from the professional teams, he's got a shot to make some money in draft and money that's going to allow him to be a top prospect and go through the minor leagues pretty quickly,” NU coach Will Bolt said earlier this summer.

Bolt turned out to be right.

Ranked by MLB.com as the No. 54 overall prospect, Schwellenbach had been projected by some to sneak into the first round.

That didn't happen, but Schwellenbach becomes NU's highest draft pick since Ryan Boldt was picked 53rd overall in 2016.

Schwellenbach was chosen as a pitcher.