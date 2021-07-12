Huskers' Schwellenbach taken by Atlanta in second round of MLB Draft; Povich picked by Twins in third

Spencer Schwellenbach is off the board.
The Nebraska shortstop and pitcher was taken by the Atlanta Braves Monday in the second round of the Major League Baseball Draft.
Schwellenbach was the No. 59 overall pick. There had been whispers that the Braves could potentially take Schwellenbach in the first round, but instead picked him with the 23rd selection of the second round. The slot value of the pick is $1.19 million.
“The kid puts the type of year together that he did, the interest that he's getting from the professional teams, he's got a shot to make some money in draft and money that's going to allow him to be a top prospect and go through the minor leagues pretty quickly,” NU coach Will Bolt said earlier this summer.
Bolt turned out to be right.
Ranked by MLB.com as the No. 54 overall prospect, Schwellenbach had been projected by some to sneak into the first round.
That didn't happen, but Schwellenbach becomes NU's highest draft pick since Ryan Boldt was picked 53rd overall in 2016.
Schwellenbach was chosen as a pitcher.
The Saginaw, Michigan, native started every game at shortstop and hit No. 3 in the lineup for NU, ranking in the top 10 in the Big Ten in runs, RBIs and walks.
He added pitching duties for the first time since high school, and emerged as one of the nation’s top closers. He had a Big Ten-leading 10 saves, struck out 34 over 31 2/3 innings and carried a 0.57 earned-run average.
Whether he gets to showcase those pitching skills at the professional level remains to be seen. But Nebraska’s coaches think he has the stuff and the ability to be successful on the mound.
“He (didn’t) even throw bullpens during our season because he's trying to save his arm, so that's all just natural ability,” Bolt said. “But I think his ceiling is he's top three rotation-type in the big leagues. I think he's a starting pitcher.”
Schwellenbach perhaps solidified those starting thoughts with his final pitching appearance as a Husker, holding top-ranked Arkansas to one hit in 4.2 innings of relief at the Fayetteville Regional.
“I think probably that last outing was maybe what some teams needed to see,” Bolt said. “Him turning the lineup over that many times against a really good lineup, the command, the different pitches that he throws, I think he's got a chance to be a top-of-rotation guy in the big leagues.”
Povich taken in third round
It didn't take long for a second Husker to be drafted, as left-handed pitcher Cade Povich was picked in the third round by the Minnesota Twins.
Povich was taken one spot ahead of Arkansas star pitcher Kevin Kopps.
It marks the first time since 2005 that two Huskers have been picked in the first three rounds of the draft. That year, Alex Gordon was the No. 2 overall pick, while pitcher Brian Duensing went in the third round, also to the Twins.
Povich was a first-team all-Big Ten selection after going 6-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 81 innings pitched.
His selection Monday marks the latest in a quick rise for the Bellevue West graduate, who spent one season at South Mountain Community College in Arizona before transferring to Lincoln as Will Bolt's first recruit two weeks after the coach was hired.
Povich was 1-2 with a 5.06 ERA in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season before turning into Nebraska's ace this year.
The slot value of Povich's pick is $593,100.