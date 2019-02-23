LINCOLN, Neb. -- The seventh-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers sent their five seniors off in style on Senior Day, defeating the Stanford Cardinal 31-9 on Saturday afternoon at the Devaney Center. The Huskers honored five seniors, Tyler Berger, Zeke Moisey, Brian Peska, Jordan Shearer and Aris Shino in an on-mat ceremony before the dual.
Five of the seven wins earned by the Huskers came courtesy of bonus points. Chad Red Jr. (141) and Taylor Venz both pinned their opponents while Shearer (149) and Mikey Labriola (174) took major decisions. Isaiah White (165) won by tech. fall (21-4) to cap off the 22-point victory.
Labriola (174) started off the Huskers with an 18-5 major decision victory over Stanford’s Rico Stormer. Labriola wasted no time, scoring two takedowns and earning four near-fall points in the first period. With the win, Labriola earned his 11th bonus point victory this season, which is a team-high.
Venz (184) continued the Huskers’ hot start by pinning Nainoa Calvo just 1:01 into their match to put the Huskers up 10-0. Venz has won eight of the 10 matches he’s wrestled in since 2019 began. He leads the team with seven victories by pinfall and is on track to lead the Huskers in pins for the second straight year.
In the first of two matches between ranked wrestlers, 13th-ranked 197-pounder Eric Schultz battled Stanford’s Nathan Traxler, the No. 12 ranked 197-pounder in the country. With the score knotted at four after three periods, the match went to sudden victory, with each wrestler earning multiple escape points before Traxler was declared victorious by criteria following the third tie-breaker period. A five second riding timing advantage allowed Traxler to edge out Schultz.
At heavyweight, Stanford’s Haydn Maley scored near-fall points in the second period to propel himself to a 6-4 victory over Christian Lance.
The dual then shifted to the lightweights, where at 125, Moisey grappled with 20th-ranked Gabriel Townsell. Moisey used a critical second period takedown and accumulated over two minutes of riding time to earn a 4-1 victory.
True freshman Jevon Parrish (133) scored a third period takedown but couldn’t quite overcome Stanford’s Mason Pengilly, who earned a 5-2 victory at 133.
Red Jr. (141) scored the second first period pinfall of the dual for the Huskers when he pinned Anthony Le 1:30 into their match at 141. His pin gave the Huskers a 19-9 lead over the Cardinal with three matches to go.
Shearer continued to roll up points for the Huskers as he landed an early takedown and a four-point nearfall in the first period. He went on to take a 15-3 major decision victory over Steven Abbate. Shearer ended his final home dual as a Husker with his second straight victory by bonus points.
Berger (157) capped off his final dual at the Devaney Center by defeating Dominick Mandarino 2-1 in tightly contested match at 157 pounds. Berger moved into 14th place all-time in career victories at NU with the win.
In the dual’s final bout, White (165) used a 10-point first period to cruise to a 21-4 tech fall victory over the Cardinal’s Jared Hill. White has now won 15 of his past 17 matches, including six bouts against top 20 opponents.
The Huskers capped off the regular season by winning four of their last five duals, finishing the season with an overall record of 12-5 (5-4 Big Ten.) NU went 5-2 in duals at the Devaney Center this season.