'I’m all in': Reynolds makes campaign stop at Waterloo mattress store

WATERLOO – A mattress warehouse was Gov. Kim Reynolds’ latest campaign stop Thursday evening.

About 100 people squeezed inside the back of Black Hawk County Supervisor Dan Trelka’s Factory Direct Mattress Store on Ansborough Avenue for a get-out-the-vote rally. They heard what the Republican governor, who's running for reelection, thinks the state should do to move forward.

If she wins Nov. 8, it would be Reynolds’ second full term in office. She’s facing off against Democrat Deidre DeJear and Libertarian Rick Stewart, whom she did not mention during her visit.

“You’ll hear a lot about a red wave. It’s great, but it doesn’t just happen,” Reynolds said. "We have to build that red wave. And to build it, we have to show up."

“She truly cares about our small businesses in these difficult economic times,” said Trelka in introducing Reynolds to a crowd of mostly small-business owners, local candidates, and other supporters.

Reynolds took it from there, standing in front of a large American flag as a backdrop. To her left were mattresses wrapped in plastic, but in front of her were entrepreneurs she called the drivers and the backbone of the economy.

Reynolds thanked Trelka, a Republican who’s also running for a second term, for his time as a business owner as well as his service as a Marine Corp. veteran and Waterloo’s former police chief. She expressed enthusiasm about the support, energy and turnout across the state at her campaign events.

Her message rang loud and clear in support of Iowans who believe the state should uphold America’s core values and prevent the politics of Washington, D.C., from leaking in.

“Well, let me be clear, right here, right now: There’s no way that this governor is going to give up and stop fighting. … This country is worth fighting for, and I’m all in,” she said to applause that kept getting louder.

Reynolds spoke of the challenges of the last four years.

“Through it all, I have been so inspired with Iowans’ resilience and goodness, and I am proud of what we’ve been able to do together over the last four years,” she said.

She touted Iowa’s rapid pandemic response and recovery along with it’s stance on keeping businesses open and children in schools.

Reynolds was critical of America’s current state, what she believes to be uncertainty, chaos, instability and crisis. She also criticized President Joe Biden’s administration for “challenging common sense on a daily basis” by being against what everyday Americans and Iowans would do.

She hit on “soaring inflation” at grocery stores and gas stations and escalating crime in cities across the country. The “open” border, she said, is allowing drugs, human trafficking and illegal immigrants to get into the country.

Reynolds then shifted from the “doom and gloom” to what she contends is the “good side of the story.” She noted Republicans' desire to cut taxes as one example of how her administration is keeping Iowans in the state. “Starting next year, we’re not going to tax your retirement income,” she said.

She emphasized that it is “critical” to have strong public schools, but said parents should get to choose the best environment for their children’s education.

“Right now, that choice only applies to parents that have the resources to send their children someplace else, and that is fundamentally wrong,” Reynolds said. “It shouldn’t just be for those that have the finances to do it."

She also advocated backing law enforcement and touted the state’s “strong fiscal health.” She said Iowa has lots of opportunities and ranks highly in areas such as affordable housing.

Reynolds warned against letting Iowa Democrats bring the national agenda into state politics.

“We don’t want the tax-and-spend policies. We don’t want the woke agenda, and we don’t want our children indoctrinated. We want to keep Iowa as the best place to live, work and raise a family,” she said.

Her message resonated with many in the warehouse.

“We are blessed to have her as governor fighting for Iowans,” said Patrisha Serfling of Waterloo. “She has the backbone to stand up for what’s right.”

After the event, Reynolds took photos with attendees and then planned to attend a fundraiser for Rep. Shannon Lundgren in Dubuque.

“I think all of her major points were on target. Every day we wake up and wonder what the Biden administration is going to do next,” said April Melton of Waterloo. "From immigration, to gas prices, it’s incredible.”

Carole Deeds of Cedar Falls added: “I think she’s doing a great job. All the issues are very important, but the school thing bothers me.”