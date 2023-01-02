 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ice, snow blast coming to Sioux City Tuesday morning

SIOUX CITY -- A blast of freezing rain and snow is expected to strike the Sioux City area Tuesday. 

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is forecasting a quarter-inch of ice accumulation in Sioux City during the overnight hours into Tuesday morning. 

Sidewalks in the area were becoming slick as early as Monday evening. Precipitation was expected to accelerate after midnight.  

The area is in an ice storm warning until 6 p.m. Tuesday. 

The temperature is expected to hover within a few degrees above or below the freezing point overnight into Tuesday morning. As a consequence, the precipitation could consist of a confused mix of rain, ice and snow -- possibly joined by thunder. 

By mid-day, the precipitation should transition from freezing rain to snow, said Amanda Penning, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. The snow is expected to wind down Tuesday afternoon, though snow showers may linger into Wednesday morning. 

"For snow, you're looking at around 3 to 7 inches," Penning said. "It could be very slick, and with snow, and there's going to be some winds -- you could see winds 30 to 40 miles per hour. So you'll probably have some blowing snow as well. So travel could become very difficult." 

The ice-and-wind combination could burden power lines in the region, with the lines weighted down by ice and strained by the wind. 

"When you're talking a quarter-inch of ice accumulation, and the stronger winds, you can definitely have some power interruptions," Penning said. "Some of your smaller- to mid-size branches can fall, they can fall on power lines. So yeah, there could be some power issues." 

The Sioux City Community School District announced a two-hour late start Tuesday due to the weather, and the City of Sioux City announced that trash would not be collected Tuesday. The Elk-Point Jefferson School District announced that school facilities would be closed for all practices and events Tuesday. Some school districts in the area are still on their winter break or had teacher in-services scheduled Tuesday. 

