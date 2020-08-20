If you could travel through time where would you go?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Chad Pauling

"Into the future where, hopefully, the coronavirus is a thing of the past!"

Diane Dykes

"I would go back and stop myself from doing the many embarrassing things I've said and done in my awkward teen years."

Nikki Ahlquist

"I think the ’50s would be a fun decade to visit anywhere in the United States."

Mason Dockter

"The 1930s might be pretty cool, except for the whole Great Depression and the Dust Bowl. And the lack of air conditioning. But people sure did dress nice in them days."

Earl Horlyk

"The roaring '20s, when liquor was illegal and gangsters called Sioux City 'Little Chicago.' That time frame intrigues me plus I look good wearing a fedora and/or spats."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.