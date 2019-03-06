Class 1A

1st Team

Emilee Danner, Ar-We-Va

Carah Drees, Westwood

Carson Fisk, Lynnville-Sully

Madison Gettler, CAM

Olivia Larsen, Newell-Fonda

Rachel Leerar, West Hancock

Kori Wedeking, Clarksville

Shateah Wetering, Montezuma

2nd Team

Briana Baker-Bruce, Janesville

Jayde Barto, Kingsley-Pierson

Amanda Chizek, West Hancock

Riley Gatton, Montezuma

Acey Jellison, Seymour

Ella Larsen, Newell-Fonda

Teona Richman, Marquette Catholic

Kassidi Steel, North Mahaska

3rd Team

Hannah Erickson, Central Elkader

Aubrie Fisher, AGWSR

Riley Jewett, Seymour

Bre Klein, Murray

Andee Martin, Westwood

Faith Vincent, Colo-Nesco

Lauren Wilson, Springville

Suzanna Yoder, Iowa Mennonite

Coach of the Year - Dick Jungers, Newell-Fonda

Class 2A

1st Team

Emma Atwood, Central Decatur

Kayla Chapman, Treynor

Ellie Foster, Dike-New Hartford

Nicole McDermott, Cascade

Taryn Scheuermann, Van Buren

Konnor Sudmann, Treynor

Hailey Wallis, Grundy Center

Sam Wall, Maquoketa Valley

2nd Team

Grace Flanagan, North Linn

Maya Johnson, Mediapolis

Maddie Jones, South Central Calhoun

Chloe Lofstrom, North Union

Alli Masters, Central Decatur

Kylie Morrison, Logan-Magnolia

Kassidy Pingel, Cherokee

Janie Schoonhoven, Unity Christian

3rd Team

Bailey Beckman, Panorama

Sophia Jungling, Aplington-Parkersburg

Emily Lange, Wilton

Maddie Paulsen, Woodbury Central

Alyson Stokes, Highland

Payton Slaughter, Cherokee

Kennedy Wallace, Regina Catholic

Bailey Winter, MFL-Mar-Mac

Coach of the Year - Matt Lindeman, Grundy Center

Class 3A

1st Team

Sara Faber, Clear Lake

Callyn Fox, Center Point-Urbana

Sharon Goodman, Crestwood, Cresco

Logan Hughes, Shenandoah

Adrianna Katcher, Center Point-Urbana

Jaedon Murphy, North Polk, Alleman

Maggie Phipps, North Polk, Alleman

Kallyn Stumbo, Okoboji

2nd Team

Madisen Ahlstrom, Waukon

Kelsey Fields, Creston

Ryley Goebel, Center Point-Urbana

Abbey Holmes, Algona

Kaili Lawson, Des Moines Christian

Mya Merschman, Central Lee, Donnellson

Katie Meyer, Iowa Falls-Alden

Jessica Musgrave, South Tama County, Tama

3rd Team

Reagan Barkema, Roland-Story

Aliyah Buscher, Algona

Megan Christopherson, Okoboji

Josie Condon, Estherville Lincoln Central

Regan Freland, PCM, Monroe

Rylie Olson, Osage

Amanda Smith, Tipton

Sophie Walker, Red Oak

Coach of the Year - Philip Klett, Center Point-Urbana

Class 4A

1st Team

Grace Boffeli, North Scott

Caitlynn Daniels, Xavier

Madison Dreckman, Le Mars

Macy Harris, Grinnell

Emily Holterhaus, Pella

Kayba Laube, Marion

Megan Meyer, Mason City

Ella Skinner, Bishop Heelan

2nd Team

Presley Case, North Scott

Anna Deets, Mason City

Abbie Draper, Waverly-Shell Rock

Kenzie Foley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Naomi Jackson, Grinnell

Katie Keitges, Knoxville

Karsyn Stratton, Clear Creek-Amana

Megan Witte, Lewis Central

3rd Team

Jordan Cunningham, Dallas Center-Grimes

Emily Jasper, Xavier

Alex Mohr, Denison-Schleswig

Kerris Roberts, Waterloo East

Elle Scarborough, Glenwood

Katelyn Stanley, Bishop Heelan

Ella Van Weelden, Marion

Riley Wright, Marion

Coach of the Year - TJ Case, North Scott

Class 5A

1st Team

Caitlin Clark, Dowling Catholic

Emerson Green, Cedar Falls

Aubrey Joens, Iowa City High

Grace Larkins, Southeast Polk

Maya McDermott, Johnston

Maggie McGraw, Southeast Polk

Caroline Waite, Ames

Zoe Young, Valley

2nd Team

Sidney McCrea, Prairie

Regan Nesheim, Johnston

Rose Nkumu, Iowa City High

DeeDee Pryor, Urbandale

Paityn Rau, Waukee

Rachel Schon, Ankeny Centennial

Hannah Stuelke, Cedar Rapids Washington

Lauren Zacharias, Iowa City West

3rd Team

Anaya Barney, Cedar Falls

Anna Brown, Waukee

Katie Dinnebier, Waukee

Shea Fuller, Valley

Audrey Koch, Iowa City West

Sara McCullough, Ankeny

Justice Ross, Des Moines East

Carli Spelhaug, Pleasant Valley

Coach of the Year - Joe Sigrist, Valley

