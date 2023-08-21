Volleyball
IGHSAU preseason rankings
Class 5A
Rank;;Team;;2022 record
1. Waukee Northwest;;28-13
2. Dowling Catholic;;31-10
3. Johnston;;26-11
4. WDM Valley;;22-21
5. Cedar Falls;;33-7
6. Ankeny Centennial;;30-10
7. Iowa City Liberty;;33-8
8. Ankeny;;35-5
9. SC East;;22-14
10. Pleasant Valley;;29-7
11. Council Bluffs Lincoln;;23-18
12. Muscatine;;17-13
13. SC North;;22-15
14. Linn-Mar;;18-17
15. Dubuque Senior;;21-17
Class 4A
Rank;;Team;;2022 record
1. Clear Creek-Amana;;34-11
2. Indianola;;37-7
3. North Scott;;33-6
4. Cedar Rapids Xavier;;33-4
5. Norwalk;;24-11
6. Nevada;;24-14
7. Lewis Central;;26-8
8. Marion;;35-7
9. Knoxville;;26-13
10. Bondurant-Farrar;;24-11
11. North Polk;;29-10
12. ADM;;24-15
13. Bishop Heelan;;24-15
14. Charles City;;27-13
15. Waverly-Shell Rock 30-19
Class 3A
Rank;;Team;;2022 record
1. Des Moines Christian;;46-6
2. Western Christian;;43-5
3. Davenport Assumption;;33-7
4. Union;;42-10
5. Cherokee;;25-12
6. Mount Vernon;;35-6
7. West Liberty;;31-8
8. West Delaware;;29-15
9. Solon;;26-13
10. Red Oak;;22-15
11. Mid-Prairie;;27-12
12. Wahlert Catholic;;14-18
13. Forest City;;20-12
14. Estherville Lincoln Central;;22-16
15. Rolant-Story;;22-13
Class 2A
Rank;;Team;;2022 record
1. Dike-New Hartford;;45-3
2. Hinton;; 27-3
3. Grundy Center;;31-13
4. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont;;31-6
5. Sumner-Fredericksburg;;31-11
6. Kuemper Catholic;;38-5
7. Ridge View;;30-8
8. Pella Christian;;25-15
9. Treynor;;28-9
10. Denver;;36-11
11. South Hardin;;26-13
12. Wapsie Valley;;41-5
13. Wilton;;23-11
14. Central Lyon;;17-13
15. South Central Calhoun;;34-9
Class 1A
Rank;;Team;;2022 record
1. Ankeny Christian;;39-3
2. Holy Trinity Catholic;;29-16
3. Don Bosco;;28-13
4. AGWSR;;19-24
5. Riverside;;33-6
6. Remsen St. Mary's;;20-7
7. Council Bluffs St. Albert;;20-7
8. New London;;28-10
9. St. Ansgar;;16-12
10. BCLUW;;19-20
11. Boyden-Hull;;16-15
12. Central City;;20-13
13. Gladbrook-Reinbeck;;34-10
14. Edgewood-Colesburg;;16-20
15. North Tama;;39-5