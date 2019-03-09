CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Illinois State's Simone Goods hit a go-ahead bucket with less than eight seconds remaining and the Redbirds made a stop on the defensive end to earn a 54-53 win over UNI Saturday afternoon in a Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball game at the McLeod Center.
Illinois State went on a 13-2 run to take a 48-43 lead with 6:32 to play after UNI entered the fourth quarter with a 41-35 lead .
UNI bounded back to take a 51-48 lead before Illinois State tied the game up at 52. Hiedi Hillyard gave the Panthers a lead with a free throw, but the putback bucket by Goods in the final seconds gave Illinois State the win.
The Panthers were 21-54 (38.9 percent) from the field and made three trips to the free throw line in the loss., Nicole Kroeger scored a team-high 13 points. Taylor Hagen added 11 for the the Panthers close their regular season with a 19-11 record and a 12-6 record in Missouri Valley Conference play.
UNI has clinched the third seed in the MVC Championship and will face Illinois State Friday at 8:30 p.m on Moline, Ill.