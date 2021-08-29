In Iowa, Bernie Sanders calls $3.5 trillion budget an investment in democracy

Sanders said the lack of Republican support pains him because the investment in meeting the needs of working families is needed “to restore the faith of the American people in a democratic society.”

“We're facing massive levels of income and wealth inequality. We're facing working families and low-income families struggling in a way that they have not struggled for a very long time,” Sanders said. “What this legislation is about, to me personally, is not just improving life for millions and millions of working people. It is making people understand that government can, in fact, in a democratic society, work for working families, and not just the wealthy and the powerful.”

Millions of Americans have given up on democracy because they are working longer and harder without any real gain in their paychecks in 40 years, he said.

“They can't afford child care. They can't afford health care. They can't afford to send their kids to college. They can't afford housing,” he said. “And they look around and ask, ‘Does anybody care about me?’”

He’s hopeful that congressional opposition to his plan can be overcome. There haven’t been any Republican votes for his plan so far, and Sanders said he isn’t counting on any.