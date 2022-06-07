In Iowa House District 5

Tuesday night, Iowa's House District 5 race was a strength test for the power of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' endorsements.
On May 25, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds threw her support behind 31-year-old Zach Dieken, an Iowa State trooper from Granville, who ran against first-term Rep. Dennis Bush, a 71-year-old Cherokee farmer, and 55-year-old Sibley paralegal Thomas Kuiper. A primary reason for the endorsement by the sitting governor was that Bush, a former Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn School Board member, was one of the GOP House members who have resisted Reynolds' proposal to provide K-12 students and their parents scholarships for private schools, the so-called "voucher bill," that critics say will shift taxpayer funding away from public schools.
The newly-drawn House District 5 takes in all of O'Brien and Osceola counties and parts of Buena Vista and Cherokee counties. Major cities in the district include Cherokee, Hartley, Primghar, Sheldon and Sibley.
