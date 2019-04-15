SIOUX CITY -- Metal bands In This Moment, Killswitch Engage, and Clutch will perform, July 18, as part of the Tailgate Series at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Battery Park, 111 Third St.
In addition, Siouxland metal band SAUL will open the show, beginning at 6 p.m.
Formed in 2005, In This Moment gained traction after Ozzy Osbourne heard their music and became their manager. They're best known for such hit songs as "Sick Like Me" and "The Promise."
Killswitch Engage, formed in 1999, has released seven studio albums. Their eighth is due out this year.
Combining elements of Faith No More and Led Zeppelin, Clutch has had such hit songs as "Electric Worry" and "X-Ray Vision."
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at The Rock Shop or at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.
Battery Park shows are open to people of all ages.