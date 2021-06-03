In year two at Nebraska, Will Bolt compares favorably to college baseball's best coaches

LINCOLN, Neb. — The man in his second year as Nebraska baseball coach had to admit it. This was a good season.
The previous spring had been mostly forgettable from a win-loss perspective, so nobody gave the Huskers much thought in February or March. But they kept winning and eventually ended a long rankings drought by cracking the Top 25. Suddenly, stock in the program felt as high as the clouds above Buck Beltzer Field.
“The kids gave us everything they had,” 38-year-old NU coach Dave Van Horn said in May 1999. “Some guys overachieved. Some guys just had good seasons. But as a team, it would have been hard for us to do much better than we did with the kids we had and the experience they didn’t have.
“It was a season that I don’t think anybody would have thought we’d do what we did.”
More than two decades later, one of Van Horn’s first recruits — a scrappy infielder by the name of Will Bolt — has Nebraska baseball in a similar spot again. Building after a longtime plateau. Proving doubters wrong. Reassessing what’s possible.
Those who know both men can point to a lineup of similarities, from the same relaxed way of speaking to how they wear their hats. Bolt, 41, considers it high praise to be mentioned with Van Horn, who has enjoyed vast success at Arkansas since returning to his alma mater after the 2002 season. The two coaches could meet in an NCAA regional this weekend, with the Razorbacks the No. 1 overall seed.
“We’ve just got to continue to put together consistent games and have a consistent program,” Bolt said recently. “That’s really what my goal is. People can make the comparisons if they want — it doesn’t bother me.”
If the Huskers eventually return to the glory days of the early 2000s as annual threats to reach the College World Series, then Bolt’s second season back in Lincoln will have been the first indicator. NU is 31-12, champion of the Big Ten and a 2 seed in a regional. The pandemic cut short Year 1, in which NU was 7-8 and navigating a dearth of reliable pitching options. Bolt had spent the previous eight years as an assistant at Nebraska and Texas A&M.
Many of college baseball’s best modern coaches revealed their potential in Year 2 at their first power-conference head job. It’s not a surefire sign — for example, former Oregon State coach Pat Casey didn’t make a regional for 10 years before reaching the CWS six times and winning three titles. But it holds true more often than not among those who have become familiar faces in Omaha.
Before Tracy Smith took the Arizona State job, he needed four years to lead Indiana to a regional. Chris Lemonis succeeded Smith with the Hoosiers and kept things rolling, eventually moving to Mississippi State after four seasons.
Virginia’s Brian O’Connor — a Council Bluffs native and former Creighton assistant — made the postseason right away at his new gig in 2004 and stayed steady until breaking through to Omaha in Year 6 with a program with scarce previous tradition. Louisville coach Dan McDonnell went to the CWS in his first year in 2007 with a team that had only once been to a regional previously.