In year two at Nebraska, Will Bolt compares favorably to college baseball's best coaches

LINCOLN, Neb. — The man in his second year as Nebraska baseball coach had to admit it. This was a good season.

The previous spring had been mostly forgettable from a win-loss perspective, so nobody gave the Huskers much thought in February or March. But they kept winning and eventually ended a long rankings drought by cracking the Top 25. Suddenly, stock in the program felt as high as the clouds above Buck Beltzer Field.

“The kids gave us everything they had,” 38-year-old NU coach Dave Van Horn said in May 1999. “Some guys overachieved. Some guys just had good seasons. But as a team, it would have been hard for us to do much better than we did with the kids we had and the experience they didn’t have.

“It was a season that I don’t think anybody would have thought we’d do what we did.”

More than two decades later, one of Van Horn’s first recruits — a scrappy infielder by the name of Will Bolt — has Nebraska baseball in a similar spot again. Building after a longtime plateau. Proving doubters wrong. Reassessing what’s possible.