SIOUX CITY -- Ever since losing a three-point lead early in the second quarter, Indiana Tech struggled to get a defensive stop in a crucial spot or have a shot fall that would make it a one-possession game against seventh-seeded WVU Tech.
That is, until the start of the end of the third quarter when Kyra Whitaker knocked down a 3-pointer from NBA range right before the buzzer to get the Warriors within one point.
That sparked Indiana Tech. The Warriors went on a 10-2 run in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter to go up by eight points.
Indiana Tech outscored WVU Tech 20-9 and advanced to the second round of the NAIA D-II National Tournament with a 73-63 victory on Wednesday at the Tyson Events Center.
While the 20 points were key, it was Indiana Tech’s defense that led to the crucial offense in the fourth quarter when the Warriors started to get crucial stops.
“We finally guarded for 10 minutes out of the 40. Those two coincide together. We talked about it all year. Defensive stop leads to easy baskets for us in transition,” Indiana Tech coach Jessie Biggs said. “They have a little more pep in their step when they get a stop and run down the floor. We are one of the top-five field goal percentage defenses in NAIA this year. They understand defense wins us games.”
Whitaker’s three at the buzzer was Indiana Tech’s second buzzer-beater of the game. Alexis Hill drilled a three at the buzzer right before halftime to put the Warriors down by two.
But Indiana Tech wasn’t able to build off that buzzer beater in the third quarter.
However, Whitaker’s three had the desired effect as it sparked the Warriors going into the fourth quarter.
“It got everybody going a bit. Those are big shots,” Biggs said. “The cool thing about our team is nobody cares who’s shooting the shots. If you are feeling good and you are open, take that shot. It was a big shot especially for a freshman but she’s hit a game-winner already this year so she’s used to that.”
Whitaker finished with three 3-pointers and scored 12 points. Kendall Knapke also hit three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 25 points to go along with nine rebounds. DeAnn Kauffman had 13 points and five rebounds for Indiana Tech (31-3) and Hill added 13 points and five rebounds.
Alexandra Combs led WVU (24-10) with 13 points. Brittney Justice and Whittney Justice each scored 12 points and Laura Requena had 10 points and seven rebounds.
A 9-4 run at the end of the first quarter gave Indiana Tech a 20-17 advance going into the second.
But WVU Tech quickly erased the deficit and led for most of the second quarter and all of the third quarter. WVU Tech shot 48.4 percent (15-of-31) in the first half.
Biggs said her team just needed to get into the flow better and she thought her team played better defense in the second half.
“I think when your mind tries to overthink things, your body moves slower. Once you get in the flow, you get playing a little bit, you loosen up and do what you naturally do,” Biggs said. “Once you start overthinking things, you move slower. They worked through it and I am happy they finally got it together.”
While Indiana Tech never took the lead in the third, the Warriors held WVU Tech to 14 points in the quarter and then took the lead in the fourth en route to the 73-63 victory.