From left, IndyCar CEO Mark Miles, Tsuneshia Okuno, an executive vice president at NTT and 2018 series champion Scott Dixon shake hands during a news conference, Tuesday, at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. IndyCar has signed a multi-year title sponsorship deal with NTT, a global information technology and communications leader. The partnership makes NTT the official technology partner of the IndyCar Series, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR's Brickyard 400. NTT replaces Verizon, which was title sponsor of the series from 2014 until it ended its partnership last season.