Instructions for pages 12 & 13

Item: Hamilton Touchless Gift Certificates
Photo: Hamilton Touchless
Description: Hamilton Touchless Gift Certificates are the perfect gift! Give the gift that everyone can use! Hamilton Touchless gift certificates make great stocking stuffers! Lots of packages to choose from. Stop In and buy yours today!
Available at Hamilton Touchless
Item: Gift Card
Photo: Firehouse
Description: Your place for football fun in Siouxland is the Firehouse Bar… and we have STOCKING STUFFER Gift Cards available now through the Holidays (and year-round because there are birthdays every day). Come and see us this weekend your game is probably on… come thirsty, come hungry we will fix you up.
Available at the Firehouse Bar.
Item: Diamond Necklace
Photo: Diamond Necklace
Description: 14 karat white gold necklace with 3/4 carat total weight of diamonds
Price: $1,995
Available at Greenberg’s
Item: Seasoned Prime Rib Roast
Photo: Prime Rib Roast
Description: Tiefenthaler’s Seasoned Prime Rib Roast will be the centerpiece of any Holiday meal. We can make any size from 6-16 lbs. These are great tasting, and sure to be gone before you know it. Best order two. The staff at Tiefenthaler’s are willing to help with cooking instructions.
Available at Tiefenthaler Quality Meats in Holstein, IA /TQMeats.com
Item: Art Piece
Photo: Shady Grove
Description: Shady Grove Pottery by Chaeli Hanna-Kohn, specializes in Stoneware and Raku Pottery. Food safe glazes are used on functional Stoneware and are dishwasher safe. A variety of Raku pottery tree candle holders and other decorative pieces are available. Any of these pieces make a great gift or just a little something for yourself!
Price: Ranging from $7-$50.
Available at Sioux City Gifts
Item: Billy Boy Gift Card
Photo: Billy Boy
Description: A gift card from Billy Boy leads to great All-American comfort food - yummy Onion Chips & Dip; great Burgers & Fries; and the best ice cream in the world (Okay, we're bragging but you would too.)
Available at Billy Boy Drive Thru
Item: Sioux City Memories: The Early Years
Photo: Memory Book
Description: Get a glimpse of Sioux City from the early years to 1939 through stunning and historic photos with this heirloom-quality coffee-table book. This book includes photographic memories of years gone by from our readers.
Price: $48.10
Available at the Sioux City Journal