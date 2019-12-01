Instructions for pages 12 & 13

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Description: Tiefenthaler’s Seasoned Prime Rib Roast will be the centerpiece of any Holiday meal. We can make any size from 6-16 lbs. These are great tasting, and sure to be gone before you know it. Best order two. The staff at Tiefenthaler’s are willing to help with cooking instructions.

Available at Tiefenthaler Quality Meats in Holstein, IA /TQMeats.com

Item: Art Piece

Photo: Shady Grove

Description: Shady Grove Pottery by Chaeli Hanna-Kohn, specializes in Stoneware and Raku Pottery. Food safe glazes are used on functional Stoneware and are dishwasher safe. A variety of Raku pottery tree candle holders and other decorative pieces are available. Any of these pieces make a great gift or just a little something for yourself!

Price: Ranging from $7-$50.

Available at Sioux City Gifts

Item: Billy Boy Gift Card

Photo: Billy Boy

Description: A gift card from Billy Boy leads to great All-American comfort food - yummy Onion Chips & Dip; great Burgers & Fries; and the best ice cream in the world (Okay, we're bragging but you would too.)