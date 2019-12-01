Instructions for pages 12 & 13
0 comments

Instructions for pages 12 & 13

Prime rib roast

Item: Hamilton Touchless Gift Certificates

Photo: Hamilton Touchless

Description: Hamilton Touchless Gift Certificates are the perfect gift! Give the gift that everyone can use! Hamilton Touchless gift certificates make great stocking stuffers! Lots of packages to choose from. Stop In and buy yours today!

Available at Hamilton Touchless

Item: Gift Card

Photo: Firehouse

Description: Your place for football fun in Siouxland is the Firehouse Bar… and we have STOCKING STUFFER Gift Cards available now through the Holidays (and year-round because there are birthdays every day). Come and see us this weekend your game is probably on… come thirsty, come hungry we will fix you up.

Available at the Firehouse Bar.

Item: Diamond Necklace

Photo: Diamond Necklace

Description: 14 karat white gold necklace with 3/4 carat total weight of diamonds

Price: $1,995

Available at Greenberg’s

Item: Seasoned Prime Rib Roast

Photo: Prime Rib Roast

Description: Tiefenthaler’s Seasoned Prime Rib Roast will be the centerpiece of any Holiday meal. We can make any size from 6-16 lbs. These are great tasting, and sure to be gone before you know it. Best order two. The staff at Tiefenthaler’s are willing to help with cooking instructions.

Available at Tiefenthaler Quality Meats in Holstein, IA /TQMeats.com

Item: Art Piece

Photo: Shady Grove

Description: Shady Grove Pottery by Chaeli Hanna-Kohn, specializes in Stoneware and Raku Pottery. Food safe glazes are used on functional Stoneware and are dishwasher safe. A variety of Raku pottery tree candle holders and other decorative pieces are available. Any of these pieces make a great gift or just a little something for yourself!

Price: Ranging from $7-$50.

Available at Sioux City Gifts

Item: Billy Boy Gift Card

Photo: Billy Boy

Description: A gift card from Billy Boy leads to great All-American comfort food - yummy Onion Chips & Dip; great Burgers & Fries; and the best ice cream in the world (Okay, we're bragging but you would too.)

Available at Billy Boy Drive Thru

Item: Sioux City Memories: The Early Years

Photo: Memory Book

Description: Get a glimpse of Sioux City from the early years to 1939 through stunning and historic photos with this heirloom-quality coffee-table book. This book includes photographic memories of years gone by from our readers.

Price: $48.10

Available at the Sioux City Journal

+6 
Billy Boy
+6 
Diamond Necklace
+6 
Firehouse
+6 
Hamilton Touchless
+6 
Memory Book
+6 
Shady Grove
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News