Instructions for Pages 10 & 11

Description: We have worked diligently to develop a unique atmosphere here at Table 32. We have put our minds together to develop our food and drink menus as well as focusing on the “craft” of the recipes themselves. We are focused on real ingredients and hand crafting them into something truly delicious. Then it comes down to providing you, our guest, a fun and relaxing dining experience without all the expectations of fine dining, yet also great fun and amazing food and drink. Gift Cards are available at Table 32 for those stockings you wish to stuff.