Instructions for Pages 10 & 11

Item: Holiday Centerpiece
Photo: Step In Thyme
Description: An instant holiday classic! Capture the vintage charm of small-town Christmas with this this festive Thomas Kinkade fire station sculpture. Set atop an arrangement of red roses and fresh winter greens, the hand-painted keepsake lights up for years of fun!
Available at A Step In Thyme
Item: Opa Time Gift Certificates
Photo: Opa Time
Description: Fill their stockings this year with a gift card from Opa Time. Gyros, Philly Cheese Steaks, Patty Melts, Hotdogs and more!
Available at Opa Time
Item: Gift Card
Photos: Pawsitive
Description: Is there a pet in your life who qualifies for a little holiday pampering?
You can shower them with gifts or gift them a day of grooming at Pawsitive.
We share the care… grooming, pet boarding, day care. Let Pawsitive help you out during busy days with our pet transportation, pet sitting and exercise services.
Available at Pawsitive Pet Services.
Item: Stackable Fashion Bracelets by Bella Cavo
Photo: Thorpe Bracelets
Description: Did you know that Bella Cavo means “Beautiful Cable” in Italian? This gorgeous collection consists of flexible and affordable cable cuff bracelets and rings in a variety of designs. They’re the perfect accessories to go from work to a night out. They offer a luxury feel at an affordable price. Your fashionista will be doing a happy dance!
Price: Starting at just $69.96
Available at Thorpe & Co. Jewellers
Item: Gift Boxes
Photo: Tiefenthaler Gift Box
Description: Let Tiefenthaler Quality Meats take the hassle out of the holidays with a Tiefenthaler Quality Meats Gift Box brimming with our best meats, cheeses and seasonings. Variety of premade boxes available to please anyone. Call or stop in today.
Available at Tiefenthaler Quality Meats in Holstein, IA / TQMeats.com Call- (712)-368-4621
Item: Handmade Soaps and Lotions
Photo: Lucy & Woody
Description: Lucy & Woody Soaps and Sundries include handmade soaps, lotions, balms and scrubs produced locally in Bronson, Iowa. We specialize in all things scented from goat milk products to beer based soaps, sugar scrubs and more. With fun labels and packaging, these soaps are a must for any gift giving occasion.
Available at Sioux City Gifts.
Item: Gift Card
Photo: Table 32
Description: We have worked diligently to develop a unique atmosphere here at Table 32. We have put our minds together to develop our food and drink menus as well as focusing on the “craft” of the recipes themselves. We are focused on real ingredients and hand crafting them into something truly delicious. Then it comes down to providing you, our guest, a fun and relaxing dining experience without all the expectations of fine dining, yet also great fun and amazing food and drink. Gift Cards are available at Table 32 for those stockings you wish to stuff.
Available at Table 32
Item: Doxx Gift Card
Photo: Firehouse
Description: DOXX Warehouse Bar offers a fun relaxing environment to hangout with friends! Live Music Every Weekend! No Cover Charge… So for those special friends we have Stocking Stuffer Gift Cards this Holiday Season. Stop by and get as many as you need.
Available at DOXX Warehouse Bar