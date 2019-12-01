Instructions for pages 14 & 15

Item: Pistol

Photo: Pistol

Description: Firearms, Ammo, And Shooting Supplies Come shop the largest selection of firearms in the Sioux City area from a dealer that is 100% veteran owned and operated, and find out why we're the best choice for all your shooting needs!

Available at American Brothers in Arms

Item: Jitters Gift Card

Photo: Jitters (please cut out and use the donuts and coffee)

Description: Holidays can be stressful, we invite you to stop in, unwind with a donut, or 3… and enjoy some of the best coffee in Siouxland. We can do breakfast or lunch if you have time. As you know our donuts earn 5's out of a 5 star performance review, so you might want to get some gift cards for your favorites stockings… because you can’t stuff what you don’t have.

Available at Jitters - the Home of the Sunshine Donuts.

Item: Pickermans Gift Certficates

Photo: Pickermans

Description: Wondering what to get for Mom, Dad, Grandma and Grandpa, stop in and pick up a Pickermans the original soup café gift card and see the sparkle in their eyes!