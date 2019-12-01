Instructions for Pages 6 & 7

Photo: Games King

Description: Whether it is ‘old school’ Dungeons & Dragons or classic European games or Magic the Gathering’s Throne of Eldraine… if you or your loved ones are ready for the gaming world we have what you need. Stocking Stuffer Gift Cards… one more way to get in on the game.

Available at GAMES KING.

Item: Gift Card

Photo: Tiefenthaler Gift Card

Description: Is there someone in your life that you want to share great food with? Something delicious - like Tiefenthaler's Skinless Bratwurst? Gift them with a Tiefenthaler Quality Meats Gift Card, they will sing your praises for the next year. After all, everyone deserves to be happy.

Available at Tiefenthaler Quality Meats in Holstein, IA / TQMeats.com

Item: Art Piece

Photo: Art in Concrete

Description: Art in Concrete pieces are distinctively different because of the hand formed production. Imperfections add a powerful layer of depth within the design. They are lightly sanded which allows the natural concrete to be accented. Made locally in Siouxland, these pieces are for decorative purposes only and are not food safe.