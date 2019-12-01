Instructions for Pages 6 & 7

Item: Gift Card
Photo: Miles
Description: It’s kind of a Sioux City thing, but let’s face it…A Charlie Boy and a schooner sure hits the spot. Now you can give one of the best gifts ever with a Miles Inn Gift Card – everyone would appreciate their stocking being stuffed with these.
Available at Miles Inn.
Item: Scooter
Photo: Scooter
Description: With our great scooter selection you can find the mobility you seek. Rediscover the confidence that comes with independence and, yes, the comfort that comes when you can move in the world. Our 3-wheel and 4-wheel scooters offer a number of choices, but the right scooter for you will be the one that benefits your personal mobility and matches your physical abilities.
Available at Wheelchair Dynamics.
Item: Diamond Bracelet
Photo: Diamond Bracelet
Description: 14 karat white gold bracelet with 2.58 carats total weight of fancy shaped diamonds
Price: $5,995
Available at Greenberg’s
Item: Games King Gift Card
Photo: Games King
Description: Whether it is ‘old school’ Dungeons & Dragons or classic European games or Magic the Gathering’s Throne of Eldraine… if you or your loved ones are ready for the gaming world we have what you need. Stocking Stuffer Gift Cards… one more way to get in on the game.
Available at GAMES KING.
Item: Gift Card
Photo: Tiefenthaler Gift Card
Description: Is there someone in your life that you want to share great food with? Something delicious - like Tiefenthaler's Skinless Bratwurst? Gift them with a Tiefenthaler Quality Meats Gift Card, they will sing your praises for the next year. After all, everyone deserves to be happy.
Available at Tiefenthaler Quality Meats in Holstein, IA / TQMeats.com
Item: Art Piece
Photo: Art in Concrete
Description: Art in Concrete pieces are distinctively different because of the hand formed production. Imperfections add a powerful layer of depth within the design. They are lightly sanded which allows the natural concrete to be accented. Made locally in Siouxland, these pieces are for decorative purposes only and are not food safe.
Price: Ranging from $18 -$60
Available exclusively at Sioux City Gifts
Item: Silver Christmas Rounds
Photo: Please cluster these images – ChristmasSilver1, ChristmasSilver2, ChristmasSilver3, ChristmasSilver4, ChristmasSilver5
Description:
Come in to pick up some Silver Christmas rounds for a unique gift that they will keep for years! Each round contains one full troy ounce of .999 fine silver. These will increase in value as silver goes up in value, so they may be worth even more in years to come!
Price: Only $24 each
Available at J & J Coins & Collectibles