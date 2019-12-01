Instructions for Pages 6 & 7
Item: Gift Card

Photo: Miles

Description: It’s kind of a Sioux City thing, but let’s face it…A Charlie Boy and a schooner sure hits the spot. Now you can give one of the best gifts ever with a Miles Inn Gift Card – everyone would appreciate their stocking being stuffed with these.

Available at Miles Inn.

Item: Scooter

Photo: Scooter

Description: With our great scooter selection you can find the mobility you seek. Rediscover the confidence that comes with independence and, yes, the comfort that comes when you can move in the world. Our 3-wheel and 4-wheel scooters offer a number of choices, but the right scooter for you will be the one that benefits your personal mobility and matches your physical abilities.

Available at Wheelchair Dynamics.

Item: Diamond Bracelet

Photo: Diamond Bracelet

Description: 14 karat white gold bracelet with 2.58 carats total weight of fancy shaped diamonds

Price: $5,995

Available at Greenberg’s

Item: Games King Gift Card

Photo: Games King

Description: Whether it is ‘old school’ Dungeons & Dragons or classic European games or Magic the Gathering’s Throne of Eldraine… if you or your loved ones are ready for the gaming world we have what you need. Stocking Stuffer Gift Cards… one more way to get in on the game.

Available at GAMES KING.

Item: Gift Card

Photo: Tiefenthaler Gift Card

Description: Is there someone in your life that you want to share great food with? Something delicious - like Tiefenthaler's Skinless Bratwurst? Gift them with a Tiefenthaler Quality Meats Gift Card, they will sing your praises for the next year. After all, everyone deserves to be happy.

Available at Tiefenthaler Quality Meats in Holstein, IA / TQMeats.com

Item: Art Piece

Photo: Art in Concrete

Description: Art in Concrete pieces are distinctively different because of the hand formed production. Imperfections add a powerful layer of depth within the design. They are lightly sanded which allows the natural concrete to be accented. Made locally in Siouxland, these pieces are for decorative purposes only and are not food safe.

Price: Ranging from $18 -$60

Available exclusively at Sioux City Gifts

Item: Silver Christmas Rounds

Photo: Please cluster these images – ChristmasSilver1, ChristmasSilver2, ChristmasSilver3, ChristmasSilver4, ChristmasSilver5

Description:

Come in to pick up some Silver Christmas rounds for a unique gift that they will keep for years! Each round contains one full troy ounce of .999 fine silver. These will increase in value as silver goes up in value, so they may be worth even more in years to come!

Price: Only $24 each

Available at J & J Coins & Collectibles

