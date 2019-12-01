Instructions for pages 16 & 17

Item: Sugar Shack Gift Card
Description: The Sugar Shack Bakery has all your holiday treat baking covered. We carry all sorts of delicious goodies from Decorated Cookies, Pies, Cookie Bouquets, Holiday Variety Trays, and more! Give us a call at 712-252-5598 or stop in at 700 Jennings Street today to place your order before it’s too late!
Available at The Sugar Shack Bakery
Item: Lift-Chair
Description: Lift chairs can be an extremely useful investment for many people, especially those who have trouble transitioning from sitting to standing because of mobility or balance issues. A large majority of lift chair users can enjoy the benefits of this product. Lift chairs tend to look like reclining chairs but the difference is they come with several options like massage and heat settings. These features are particularly ideal for users who suffer from sore or stiff joints, chronic back pain, arthritis, or any other conditions that cause pain.
Available at Wheelchair Dynamics
Item: Engagement Ring
Description: Love Story Engagement Ring with 2.58 carats of diamonds set in 14 karat white gold
Price: $6,995
Available at Greenberg’s
Item: Bob Roe’s Point After Gift Card
Description: Where the Locals EAT!! A local gathering spot for decades, Bob Roe's Point After is a bustling, casual sports bar & grill where you will find Siouxland's finest pizza, wings & other familiar pub grub. Need a great stocking stuffer - we have gift cards available year-round.
Available at Bob Roes' Point After.
Item: Wigs
Description: We carry a huge selection of synthetic and natural hair wigs, hair extensions and toppers. We offer knowledge and service, before and after the sale.
Available at Sew In Style.
Item: ATV
Description: We have the CF Moto ATV, with all the bells and whistles. Winter Service Special on any make, model or brand of power sports equipment. Schedule now and save 10% on parts and labor for Winter service at BAK, this offer expires 1/15/20.
Available at Bak BMW
Item: Seasoned and Cured Hams
Description: Tiefenthaler’s Smoked and Cured Hams are Gold Medal World Winning from Frankfurt, Germany May 2019. Our Hams are lovingly crafted from the best cuts available and we are always here to help in the final preparation. So give a Tiefenthaler Seasoned and Cured Ham a try this holiday season. We guarantee you will be back for more.
Available at Tiefenthaler Quality Meats in Holstein, IA / TQMeats.com