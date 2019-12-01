Instructions for Pages 8 & 9

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Description: People giving Jim’s Lounge Gift Certificates are the way to go when you want to impress your friends and family. There is no better Sports Bar in Siouxland, with a mellow, professional staff and room to breathe.

Available at Jim's Lounge.

Item: Hand Beaded Bracelets

Photo: Bracelet

Description: Yline Bracelets are hand beaded on a leather cord with a button closure. Choose from single, double, and triple wraps.

Available at Sioux City Gifts

Item: Hair Extensions

Photo: Please combine photos together – glam and glam gift card

Description: Tis the season and no time to shop? Come join us a the Glam Beautique Salon for hair, glamour and glitz! Stop by and get your gift card with us for the holidays!

Price:

Available at The Glam Beautique Salon

Item: Baby Gifts in Whimsical "Jungle Parade" Design

Photo: Please use both photos Thorpe Babygift 1 of 2 and Thorpe Babygift 2 of 2