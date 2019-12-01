Instructions for Pages 8 & 9

Item: Gift Card
Living Art
Description: Sioux City's award-winning Tattoo Studio offers gift cards so be sure to leave Santa a note that you want a Living Art Tattoo Gift Card for Christmas. These can be used for tattoos, piercings, body jewelry and other one-of-a-kind merchandise.
Available at Living Art Tattoo.
Item: Asian Comforts Gift Certificates
Asian Comforts
Description: Give the gift of Health this holiday season with gift certificates from Asian Comforts for a therapeutic massage.
Available at Asian Comforts
Item: Taco John’s Gift Certificates
Taco Johns
Description: Taco John’s gift cards make the perfect gift for anyone on your Christmas list. Add to your holiday cards or stuff in their Christmas stockings. Whether it’s a meat and potato breakfast burrito in the morning or a stuffed grilled taco with potato ole’s we have what they love to eat.
Available at any Taco John’s location
Item: Gift Card
Jim's
Description: People giving Jim’s Lounge Gift Certificates are the way to go when you want to impress your friends and family. There is no better Sports Bar in Siouxland, with a mellow, professional staff and room to breathe.
Available at Jim's Lounge.
Item: Hand Beaded Bracelets
Bracelet
Description: Yline Bracelets are hand beaded on a leather cord with a button closure. Choose from single, double, and triple wraps.
Available at Sioux City Gifts
Item: Hair Extensions
The Glam Beautique Salon
Description: Tis the season and no time to shop? Come join us a the Glam Beautique Salon for hair, glamour and glitz! Stop by and get your gift card with us for the holidays!
Price:
Available at The Glam Beautique Salon
Item: Baby Gifts in Whimsical "Jungle Parade" Design
Reed & Barton "Jungle Parade" Design
Description: This colorful collection of smiling jungle animals from Reed & Barton features everything from tooth fairy boxes and photo frames to bookends and water globes. All items come beautifully gift boxed, too!
Price: Starting at just $35
Available at Thorpe & Co Jewellers