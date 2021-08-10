Insurance pays over $3B in derecho claims to Iowans so far

Usher said usually when he meets with clients battling an insurance company to settle their claim, “everyone is in tears” early on in the conversation because they want back in their homes but often face complications outside of their control.

“They feel like they’ve been victimized. They’ve paid insurance premiums that these companies have made money on and for what?” asked Usher, who was in the process of preparing 50 to 80 lawsuits needed to preserve policyholders rights to litigate, if need be, beyond the one-year benchmark.

“They don’t know what to do. They feel like they’re being taken advantage of, and they’re powerless, and they’re being crushed by the corporate system, and they feel like nobody cares,” he added. “A lot have given up because they can’t put any more emotional bandwidth into this issue.”

Those concerns prompted Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen to issue a reminder to consumers to check deadlines in their individual policies with the anniversary approaching. In a July 26 bulletin, he pressed insurance companies to exercise forbearance in granting extensions in cases where insurance contracts include provisions requiring replacement or repairs to be completed within a specified time in order to receive the replacement cost settlement proceeds.