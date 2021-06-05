Interstate leaderboard is tight

Not to be counted out is P.J. Vaske, another Two Rivers passholder, who shot 2-over 72. Four more players are at 73, only four shots off the pace.

With the weather expected to be much the same on Sunday, anything could happen. The course is in excellent condition and the greens were firm. With the hot conditions, they should only get faster and firmer for the final 18 holes.

Remember, those wising to follow along on Golf Genius, the GGID code is INTERSTATEAM.