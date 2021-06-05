 Skip to main content
Interstate leaderboard is tight
Interstate leaderboard is tight

DAKOTA DUNES – The leaderboard was tightly bunched after the opening round of the Interstate Amateur Saturday. 

Brian Evans, the 2019 champion, was the only player to break par on a hot and windy day at Two Rivers Golf Club. 

Evans set the pace with a 1-under 69 and held a one-shot lead over Josh Wendling, who was the only player to shoot even par 70. 

After that, there were eight players deadlocked at 71, which should make for an exciting second round here Sunday. 

Among those who carded 1-over were Matt Young and Colin Mitchell, a pair of past Sioux City “major” tournament winners. Young has won the Tri-State Masters, while Mitchell is a past Men’s City champion. 

Sam Prue – like Wendling a Two Rivers passholder – also shot 71. Prue is the reigning Sioux City Journal Siouxland Senior Player of the Year. 

Ethan Spier, Lance Heimsoth, Ryan Gorsett, Ayron Corporon and Connor Power each carded 71 and trail Evans by just two shots. 

Spier, a Sioux City East High senior-to-be, played in the final group of last month’s Tri-State Masters. Veteran Corporon has won several majors. 

Not to be counted out is P.J. Vaske, another Two Rivers passholder, who shot 2-over 72. Four more players are at 73, only four shots off the pace. 

With the weather expected to be much the same on Sunday, anything could happen. The course is in excellent condition and the greens were firm. With the hot conditions, they should only get faster and firmer for the final 18 holes. 

Remember, those wising to follow along on Golf Genius, the GGID code is INTERSTATEAM. 

Evans, Wendling and Young will go off in the final threesome at 12:08 p.m. Sunday. Corporon, Heimsoth and Gorsett are in the next-to-last grouping at noon, just after Prue, Mitchell and Power.

FIRST-ROUND RESULTS 

Saturday 

Championship Flight 

69: Brian Evans 

70: Josh Wendling 

71: Matt Young, Colin Mitchell, Sam Prue, Ethan Spier, Lance Heimsoth, Ryan Gorsett, Ayron Corporon 

72: P.J. Vaske 

73: Mark Van Den Berg, Erik Ingenluijff, Tyson Banks, Jesse Monell 

74: Andy Keane, Ray Sencenbaugh, Tyler Danke, Brady Nurse, Louis Sitting Crow, Jeff Donaldson, Drew Laake, Nathan Lubbers, Jackson Sitzmann, Marcus Rens 

75: Matt Pitts, Cory Meyer 

76: Tom Rozenboom 

77: Steven Meyer, Brent Steen, Todd DeWeerd, Jerry Colon, Bill Mathers 

78: Doug Loutsch, Blake Van Ginkel, Colin Henrich 

79: Sean Manley, Jason Pease, Dave Avery, Mark Gambaiana, Drake Anderson 

80: Ben Edwards, Brandon Haltli, Kenneth Slater, Jesse Lewter 

81: Rick Feauto, Brett Harris 

83: Brandon Markve 

85: Cedric Cogdill 

86: Chad Carlson 

88: Jim LeMoine 

WD: Ben Sessions 

First Flight: Justin Stevenson 75, Tavian Banks 75, Keaton Van Roekel 75, Brent Weitzel 78, Rick Rudeen 80, Jim Tritz 80, Jim McGinty 80, Shaun Reiff 83, Jeremy Pope 83. 

Second Flight: Kevin Welte 78, Monty Johnson 81, Tim Van Peursem 81, Tony Feauto 82, Andy Hovey 85, Adolph Shepardson 86, Brody Van Ginkel 88, Scott Morehead 88, John Farley WD. 

Third Flight: Adam Kuiken 83, Angelo James 83, Matt Mousel 85, Jerry Gengler 86, Rollie Whitsel 87, Julian Lee 88, Jeff Meinen 88, Rick Nearman 92, Chris Schermerhorn 92. 

Fourth Flight: Glen Doyle 85, Scott Manley 87, Dean Thornton 92, Ben Wakeland 96, Nate Klamm 98, Trey Banks 99, Justin Koedam WD 

Barry Poe

Poe
