Interstate leaderboard is tight

DAKOTA DUNES – The leaderboard was tightly bunched after the opening round of the Interstate Amateur Saturday.
Brian Evans, the 2019 champion, was the only player to break par on a hot and windy day at Two Rivers Golf Club.
Evans set the pace with a 1-under 69 and held a one-shot lead over Josh Wendling, who was the only player to shoot even par 70.
After that, there were eight players deadlocked at 71, which should make for an exciting second round here Sunday.
Among those who carded 1-over were Matt Young and Colin Mitchell, a pair of past Sioux City “major” tournament winners. Young has won the Tri-State Masters, while Mitchell is a past Men’s City champion.
Sam Prue – like Wendling a Two Rivers passholder – also shot 71. Prue is the reigning Sioux City Journal Siouxland Senior Player of the Year.
Ethan Spier, Lance Heimsoth, Ryan Gorsett, Ayron Corporon and Connor Power each carded 71 and trail Evans by just two shots.
Spier, a Sioux City East High senior-to-be, played in the final group of last month’s Tri-State Masters. Veteran Corporon has won several majors.
Not to be counted out is P.J. Vaske, another Two Rivers passholder, who shot 2-over 72. Four more players are at 73, only four shots off the pace.
With the weather expected to be much the same on Sunday, anything could happen. The course is in excellent condition and the greens were firm. With the hot conditions, they should only get faster and firmer for the final 18 holes.
Remember, those wising to follow along on Golf Genius, the GGID code is INTERSTATEAM.
Evans, Wendling and Young will go off in the final threesome at 12:08 p.m. Sunday. Corporon, Heimsoth and Gorsett are in the next-to-last grouping at noon, just after Prue, Mitchell and Power.
FIRST-ROUND RESULTS
Saturday
Championship Flight
69: Brian Evans
70: Josh Wendling
71: Matt Young, Colin Mitchell, Sam Prue, Ethan Spier, Lance Heimsoth, Ryan Gorsett, Ayron Corporon
72: P.J. Vaske
73: Mark Van Den Berg, Erik Ingenluijff, Tyson Banks, Jesse Monell
74: Andy Keane, Ray Sencenbaugh, Tyler Danke, Brady Nurse, Louis Sitting Crow, Jeff Donaldson, Drew Laake, Nathan Lubbers, Jackson Sitzmann, Marcus Rens
75: Matt Pitts, Cory Meyer
76: Tom Rozenboom
77: Steven Meyer, Brent Steen, Todd DeWeerd, Jerry Colon, Bill Mathers
78: Doug Loutsch, Blake Van Ginkel, Colin Henrich
79: Sean Manley, Jason Pease, Dave Avery, Mark Gambaiana, Drake Anderson
80: Ben Edwards, Brandon Haltli, Kenneth Slater, Jesse Lewter
81: Rick Feauto, Brett Harris
83: Brandon Markve
85: Cedric Cogdill
86: Chad Carlson
88: Jim LeMoine
WD: Ben Sessions
First Flight: Justin Stevenson 75, Tavian Banks 75, Keaton Van Roekel 75, Brent Weitzel 78, Rick Rudeen 80, Jim Tritz 80, Jim McGinty 80, Shaun Reiff 83, Jeremy Pope 83.
Second Flight: Kevin Welte 78, Monty Johnson 81, Tim Van Peursem 81, Tony Feauto 82, Andy Hovey 85, Adolph Shepardson 86, Brody Van Ginkel 88, Scott Morehead 88, John Farley WD.