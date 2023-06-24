SIOUX CITY – It’s a matter of conscience on both sides.

Issues involving same-sex marriage and the ordination of openly LGBTQ+ clergy in the United Methodist Church have led to a schism in the denomination.

Eleven percent of Iowa’s 740 United Methodist Churches including five Sioux City United Methodist congregations have decided to disaffiliate from the Iowa Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church over the ongoing disagreements.

Members of the church now known as Wesley Methodist Church in Sioux City voted in March with a 74 percent majority to disaffiliate and join a new more conservative denomination, Global Methodist Church. The change took effect July 1. The church was forced to drop United from its name when making the switch.

Pastor Todd Schlitter, Wesley Methodist Church, Sioux City

Wesley plans to move to the Global Methodist Church

The Global Methodist Church launched on May 1, 2022. Wesley became a member on July 1.

Approximately 83 Iowa churches have left the Iowa Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church that’s about 11 percent of the 740 Methodist churches in Iowa

In 2022, the Iowa Conference allowed ministers to marry and ordain LGBTQ+ members.

Schlitter said the “Wesley seeks disaffiliation on the grounds that it we can’t find common affirmation concerning the Christ who literally and “particularly” was born, died and rose again in history, what else should we be more convinced about as the church?”

“We believe that the United Methodist church has clearly fallen away from the doctrine, discipline, and Spirit from which they first set out.” According to a statement provided by Schlitter.

The process for disaffiliation is spelled out in the Book of Discipline, the rule book for the United Methodist Church.

74 percent of parishioners voted to disaffiliate

“We’re not against the UM church. We’re looking in terms of God’s call for us borne out of our conviction concerning the scriptures and I pray that that’s their point of view as well. What’s; been a real issue is we’ve been muddled in our division. We’re not doing the main thing which is to make disciples.”

Tylene Woods, church council chair

“We had lot of opportunities to gather for question and answer discernment time. We did three of those sessions. We had a lot of time for them to read. We wanted them to be well informed of their choice before we actually took a vote.”

“We did a straw poll vote to get the will of the people before we proceeded with the official vote so we took a long time, a long process to know what the will of our people were.”

“Pastor will withdraw from the UM church he’s already submitted paperwork and he;s been approved to become a pastor in the global Methodist church.”

Different for each church…most in Sioux City will retain their pastor

Denny Wurster, member of the church since 1963

“Our society is trying to tell us how to interpret the Bible.”

“We’re supposed to change to accommodate people. No. We don’t change when people are telling us how to live.

They were worshipping a god that they made out of gold and immaterial things. As moses came down from the moitain..tehy were bad people. That’s whats going on in our society right now.

Chris St. Clair

“It matched my theology. My understanding of the inherent value of people. You are more important than any other theology.”

“Love people where they are.”

“There’s a marginalized group of people in our world. Jesus has always stood with marginalized people.”

“We had an opportunity to stand alongside marginalized people.”

For us as a chanurch or any denomination, to decide that they don’t belong they can’;t be do this can’t do that, that diminhsies their inherent value and I don’t ebelive that is a faithful thing to do.

We baptize them as babies that’s what we talk about. When we do that we are saying your value we are going to walk alongside you throughout your whole life.

Why do we deny or dimish God’s creativity, god’s creation folks

“For us to say that they don’t exist or their value is lessened by who there are I just foolish and harmful.”

“There’s really one side to this issue.”

“Its one side. Are we willing to be faithful in what jesus called us to do or are we going to play some theological game where we pull out certain scripture passages and those are more important than the humanity and the divinity of Jesus.”

“You stand alongside of people and you listen to them and you hear them and who they are.”

“Their theology and their 7 verses were more important than treating them with the dignity that they deserved.”