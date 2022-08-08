Iowa attorney general asks Biden to waive fertilizer tariffs

DES MOINES — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller on Monday joined farm groups in calling on President Joe Biden’s administration to waive fertilizer tariffs.

Miller issued a statement joining the American Farm Bureau Federation, the American Soybean Association and the National Corn Growers Association. The three ag groups issued a letter late last month calling on Biden to remove or reduce tariffs on imports of phosphate fertilizers from Morocco.

The U.S. International Trade Commission imposed a 20 percent tax on phosphate fertilizer from Morocco in 2021 after a request from American producer Mosaic Co., which said it was harmed by government subsidies on Moroccan exports.

Prices of fertilizer have risen sharply due to inflation, supply chain disruptions, shifting demand and global conflict, creating financial concerns for farmers. The Russia-Ukraine war has pushed up the price of natural gas, a key ingredient in fertilizer, and has led to sanctions against Russia, a major exporter of fertilizer.

Miller pointed to a June study from Iowa State University he commissioned into the causes of high fertilizer prices to determine whether price gouging was occurring in the market. While crop prices have roughly doubled over the past couple of years, fertilizer prices are two to four times higher than they were in September 2020, according to the ISU study.

“It’s critical that the President act as soon as possible, as growers begin purchasing fertilizer in preparation for the 2023 growing season,” Miller said in a statement. “These farmers have already suffered enough.”

Miller said that he’s grateful the U.S. International Trade Commission decided not to increase duties on urea ammonium nitrate, another critical fertilizer for farmers, and called on the commission to reverse its decision to allow the tariffs on phosphate fertilizer products. In the meantime, Miller said Biden should use his authority to waive import duties on fertilizer products. Miller said he remains concerned that manufacturers are taking advantage of higher crop prices to increase their returns.

“More evidence is emerging that these tariffs are unnecessary to protect domestic manufacturers of fertilizer,” he said.