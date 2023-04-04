Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird joined signed onto a letter with 21 other Republican-led states opposing new regulations from the federal Department of Energy that would put energy efficiency regulations on a range of consumer cookware, including gas and electric stoves.

The department released a proposed rule in January to update efficiency regulations for consumer cookware. Republicans criticized President Joe Biden when, earlier in January, a commissioner for a federal agency suggested a ban of gas stoves was being considered. But the Biden administration later said it had no plans to ban the appliances.

The new regulations would affect more than half of gas stoves currently on the market, a release from Bird’s office said. The release criticized the estimates the administration used in coming up with the standards, which Bird’s office said led to a “skewed analysis that downplays its substantial cost to both states and consumers.”

“This is yet another power grab from the Biden Administration to advance their radical climate change agenda,” Bird said in the release. “And this time, it’s hitting us at home.”