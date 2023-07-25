CARROLL, Iowa — Six high school seniors from Northwest Iowa have been selected by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association for a series of all-star games scheduled for Thursday through Saturday in Carroll.

Sioux City East's Lincoln Colling and Spencer's Reid Tigges were named to the 16-player Large School West squad.

Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers, Kingsley-Pierson's Boston Doeschot and MOC-Floyd Valley's Carson Jager and Nikolai Wede were all picked for the 16-player Small Schools West team.

East head coach Trevor Miller will be an assistant on the Large Schools West squad, while MOC-FV head coach Brian Wede will be an assistant for the Small Schools West team.

Bunkers, a North Iowa Area Community College baseball commit, was part of a large senior class that led Remsen St. Mary's to the Class 1A state championship in Carroll Friday. The senior left his shortstop position to pitch the final three innings in the Hawks' 7-4 win over Lisbon, striking out two while allowing one run on two hits. At the plate, he was 1-for-2 with a walk, was hit by a pitch and scored two runs.

Entering the state tournament, Bunkers led Class 1A in doubles (20), while maintaining a batting average of .474, an on-base percentage of .557 and slugging percentage of .773. On the mound, he had a 6-1 record in 10 appearances, with 60 strikeouts.

Doeschot led Kingsley-Pierson with 51 hits and .505 average as the Panthers advanced to the semifinals of the Class 1A state tournament for the second year in a row. Doeschot went two-for-three in K-P's loss to Lisbon in the semifinals Wednesday.

On the mound, Doeschot finished with a 5-1 record, with 63 strikeouts in 40 innings.

Colling went 5-3 in 10 games on the mound for East this season, finishing with a 2.64 ERA. The senior struck out 38 in 47 innings while walking just 15. At the plate, Colling hit .355, tied with Jax Theeler for the team lead in RBIs with 37.

Colling was part of an East senior class that won over 100 varsity games in their careers.

Tigges led Spencer to the state tournament for the first time since 1999. The senior batted .523, with a .656 on-base percentage and .898 slugging percentage. On the mound, he was 6-3 with a 2.86 earned run average over 44 innings.

Carson Jager and Nikolai Wede helped guide MOC-Floyd Valley to a 26-8 record and a share of the Siouxland Conference title with West Lyon. Jager led the Dutchmen in batting average (.432), slugging percentage (.721) and total bases (80). Wede hit .344 while slugging percentage while slugging .578.

The Small Schools West all-star team will face the Large Schools West squad at 5 p.m. Thursday at Merchant Park in Carroll, followed by the Small Schools East team vs. the Large Schools East squad.

On Friday, the Large Schools West and Small Schools East will square off at 10:30 a.m., with the Large Schools East vs. Small Schools West to follow at 12:30 p.m.

The series concludes Saturday with the Small Schools West vs. the Small Schools East at 10 a.m., with Large Schools East vs. Large Schools West to follow at 12:30 p.m.