Iowa basketball opens pre-holiday conference season against Michigan

McCaffery seemed skeptical about the status of either of those players for Michigan. Neither practiced Wednesday.

Fredrick, who said he had trouble walking to his car when the team returned from Las Vegas last week, said he was feeling better Thursday and thought he would be ready for Friday.

“That’s the goal,’’ he said.

Even the four players who played nearly every minute at Syracuse are showing signs of wear and tear.

Connor McCaffery still has a large cut on his forehead from Iowa’s loss to DePaul. Luka Garza has four stitches in his lip from an elbow he took against Texas Tech. Joe Wieskamp played the past few games while battling an illness. And Jordan Bohannon seldom practices these days as he recovers from off-season hip surgery.

But those players insist that, if anything, the short bench has had a galvanizing effect.

“Obviously, we’ve had a lot of adversity here early on but I think moving forward … I think that’s going to help people be more comfortable with everything,’’ Connor McCaffery said.

Wieskamp admitted it was a bit of a shock to learn just before tip-off Tuesday that Fredrick and Pemsl would not play.