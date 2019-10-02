ROSEMONT, Ill. — Preseason practice began last Saturday and no one connected with the Iowa basketball program still has any idea if Jordan Bohannon is going to play this season.
His coach doesn’t know. His best friend on the team doesn’t know. The up-and-coming star wing player who was hoping to play two seasons alongside Bohannon doesn’t know.
The fact that Bohannon was not among the Iowa players invited to Wednesday’s Big Ten preseason media day may be a hint. Or maybe not.
No one knows. Or at least no one will say.
“Nobody knows what his status is, and he's obviously critical to our team,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said during the Big Ten event at the Rosemont Hilton.
“I would have said eight weeks ago, seven weeks ago, we're playing without him. Now there is, I think, the possibility. He's not playing, but he's dribbling and shooting and doing some things … We're trying not to put pressure on him in any way, shape or form.’’
Bohannon underwent surgery on his hip in May after struggling with that and other leg ailments for most of his first three seasons at Iowa.
“He was tired of playing where he just didn’t feel good,’’ McCaffery said.
Bohannon has indicated he only wants to play what would be his senior season if he can be completely healthy from the very beginning. Otherwise, the 6-foot-1 guard would prefer to take a redshirt year and complete his college career in 2020-21.
It’s a stance that McCaffery wholeheartedly endorses.
“I want him to be able to play his senior year as pain-free as possible’’ the coach said. “So we're planning as if he's not playing. If he plays, we'll be thrilled that he is, and he'll be able to jump back in because of how good he is and because he's our senior leader.’’
Almost unanimous: There’s very little disagreement over which team is favored to win the Big Ten title.
An unofficial media poll conducted by the Columbus Dispatch and The Athletic named Michigan State as the clearcut favorite. The Spartans, who get star forward Joshua Langford back from injury in addition to the return of Winston and Tillman, were listed first on 27 of 28 ballots with Maryland getting the only other first-place vote.
“I have a team that I like but we still have a lot of question marks,’’ Spartans coach Tom Izzo cautioned.
Maryland was picked to finish second with Ohio State third, Purdue fourth, Michigan fifth, Wisconsin sixth and Illinois seventh. Iowa was eighth in the poll.
3-point change: A few of the coaches at the Wednesday morning news conferences were asked about the NCAA’s new 3-point distance, which has been moved back from 20 feet, 9 inches to 22 feet, 1¾ inches.
Most say they don’t really know what the impact of the change will be, but the consensus seems to be that it’s not going to be a big deal.
“We don't know what it's going to look like in the short run, but we might see more pack-line and more zone defense as a result,’’ McCaffery said.
Cornhusker mania: Former Iowa State coach Fred Hoiberg has been amazed at the enthusiasm and support he has found in his new role as the head coach at Nebraska.
The Cornhuskers already have sold out Pinnacle Bank Arena for the entire season and Hoiberg said there wasn’t an empty seat at the team’s opening night practice last week.
Of course, there was an added attraction at opening night as hip hop artist Rick Ross performed at the event. Hoiberg appeared to be kidding when he indicated he was a big fan of Ross.
“I have a pacemaker,’’ he said. “It was so loud I thought my pacemaker was going to explode.’’