Iowa's crop planting is proceeding more quickly than average, the state's Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship reported Monday.

Ninety-five percent of the state's corn crop has been planted, the department said in a weekly crop progress report. That's nine days ahead of last year and 12 days ahead of the five-year average for corn.

Eighty-four percent of Iowa's soybean crop is planted, a little more than a week before last year and almost two weeks ahead of normal.

Sixty-five percent of the state's corn crop has emerged, which is six days ahead of last year and four days ahead of the average; 43 percent of soybeans have emerged, eight days ahead of last year and six days ahead of the average.

Topsoil moisture condition rated 5 percent very short, 20 percent short, 71 percent adequate and 4 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 7 percent very short, 25 percent short, 65 percent adequate and 3 percent surplus, the department said in its report.

The driest area of the state is the Northwest, though there are also pockets of drought in Davis and Van Buren counties. Woodbury and Monona counties are the driest of Iowa's 99 counties, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.