Iowa defensive tackles aim to fill spots voided by Nixon, Heflin

IOWA CITY, Iowa — They’ve watched, they’ve learned and now Yahya Black and Noah Shannon believe it is their time to perform.
Filling the top spots on the Iowa football depth chart at the defensive tackle positions, Black and Shannon are ready to create their own stories in the lineup where Daviyon Nixon and Jack Heflin thrived a year ago.
“It’s about being ready when it is your time,’’ Shannon said.
As Iowa works through fall camp, Black and Shannon are positioned to lead a rotation at the defensive tackle spots that will likely include Logan Lee and Lukas Van Ness.
All have been progressing to become the latest Hawkeyes to elevate their games on a defensive front which is replacing three starters for a second straight year.
“I’ve worked to get bigger, faster, stronger, all of the things that it takes,’’ Black said. “I want to be able to do what is expected of me.’’
Black, a 6-foot-5, 287-pound redshirt freshman from Marshall, Minn., got a taste of what those expectations entail a year ago.
He saw limited action in games against Minnesota, Penn State, Nebraska and Illinois, totaling three tackles in a reserve role.
“It was good to be out there and see what it is all about,’’ Black said. “It was a great feeling to get that chance and I think it will help me now.’’
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker believes that Black has the ability to play inside or out on the defensive front depending on the situation.
Being in that role provided him with the chance to watch both Nixon and end Chauncey Golston work last season.
Black’s willingness to learn in that role has only helped him prepare for the upcoming challenge.
“He soaked up everything he could from Daviyon Nixon,’’ Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell said. “He soaked up everything he could from Chauncey Golston and Jack Heflin. I think those older guys saw the potential in him, saw a big guy who wasn’t afraid of contact.’’
Bell appreciates the energy Black brings to the field.
“He enjoys the game,’’ Bell said.
Black enjoyed watching and learning from Iowa’s tackles last season.
“I learned so much from those guys. It’s been a great experience coming out of high school and having a chance to learn from them,’’ Black said.
“Just coming here and working with the defensive line, there’s great coaches, great mentors that have been with me through the whole process. I can’t really say there’s much else I could get from a great program.’’
It was exactly what he wanted as a true freshmen.
“Those are great guys to learn from. I could just watch or they would answer any questions I had,’’ Black said. “Pad level, first step to pass rush, I learned it from how they did it. It was the best situation to be in coming in here out of high school.’’
Shannon, a 6-0, 289-pound junior who prepped at Oswego High School in the Chicago suburbs, has seen action in 15 games over the past two seasons at Iowa, totaling 16 tackles.
He has his own mentor.
Former Hawkeye Nathan Bazata mirrored Shannon’s frame, but found ways to be effective while not being as tall as many of his peers.
“Watching tape of him work, I see things that I can do and how I need to play,’’ Shannon said. “I’m learning from that and I learned from the guys last year. The way they approached the game, it’s something that I think we’re all learning from.’’
Shannon concentrated on developing his preparation skills during the offseason.
He worked to become more of a student of game film, learning how to use it to his advantage and gaining an understanding of play recognition that should help him when he lines up on the field.
“Seeing where the running backs, the receivers and the tight ends are in relation to each other and gaining a better idea of where the ball is going to be before it is snapped, that’s only going to help me play faster,’’ Shannon said.
Developing those abilities and learning to lead are among areas Iowa is working as it moves toward its Sept. 4 season opener against Indiana.
Iowa typically wants a rotation of six-to-eight players on its defensive front and is working toward that objective again.
“Everybody is working hard,’’ Shannon said. “People talk about the line losing experience, but we want to pick up where those guys left off last year. We have the players to do that.’’