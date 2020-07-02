Iowa Economic Recovery Advisory Board eyes rural broadband as key issue in second meeting

The implications of improved internet connectivity go beyond telework and tele-learning, though.

Suresh Gunasekaran, chief executive of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, envisions telehealth as a “real opportunity” to bridge the gap between urban and rural health care access.

“How can we create better rural-urban partnerships so that all rural Iowans can get access to quality care without having duplicative or expensive services that are hard to maintain in these areas,” Gunasekaran said.

That first requires better internet availability, though.

“That is a huge issue of course for rural Iowa,” said Kelly Garcia, director of Iowa Department of Human Services and interim head of the Department of Public Health.

AJ Loss, CEO of Bush Construction, also sees connectivity as a way to recruit people permanently working remotely to live in Iowa.

“Remote working is not going to go away,” Loss said. “How can we attract the workers to Iowa that now have the option to work remotely from Iowa for a company that is based out of another state?”

Discussion about rural broadband challenges in Iowa is certainly not exclusive to the Economic Recovery Advisory Board.