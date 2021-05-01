Iowa football 'had some rough days' in the spring, but build momentum going into fall

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Jack Campbell walked off the turf Saturday at Kinnick Stadium confident that the Iowa football team had taken steps forward this spring.
The junior linebacker from Cedar Falls also knows that work remains to be done.
“The message from the start was, ‘Let’s build it one day at a time, come out each day with intent,’” Campbell said following a two-hour workout in front of a crowd of around 4,000 at Kinnick Stadium.
“Sometimes we’d have a sloppy practice, but we knew we can’t start stacking sloppy practices because then we’re not going to build, not going to have any consistency.’’
Campbell said the Hawkeyes had some good days, some rough-around-the edges days, but he senses the momentum that coach Kirk Ferentz wanted to see from start to finish of Iowa’s 15 spring practices.
“There were some rough days as a team, but I feel like all the guys responded and we got some stuff done in these 15 practices,’’ Campbell said. “I’m excited to see when we get back in June and train and then excited to see what we can do this season.’’
Ferentz likes the potential he senses with this group, but knows plenty of work remains before the Hawkeyes kickoff the 2021 season at home with a Big Ten game against Indiana on Sept. 4.
He said Iowa’s top returning players not only made progress this spring, but helped their 65 teammates who were going through their first set of spring drills progress after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic canceled spring practices a year ago.
Ferentz used the work of running back Tyler Goodson as one example.
The junior who has led Iowa in rushing in each of the past two seasons concentrated on growing his blocking and receiving skills this spring and Ferentz said Goodson brought the right approach to the practice field.
“He’s practiced every day with a great attitude. He works hard. The guys that we think are really quality players have proven themselves as quality players. They’ve had a great attitude all the way through spring,’’ Ferentz said.
“That sounds mundane, it sounds routine, but you don’t always see that, especially with older guys. They think it’s spring break instead of spring practice. These guys, they’ve gone out and shown the other guys that this is tempo they’re supposed to work at.’’
That mindset has helped younger players on the roster grow as well.
A number of injuries – particularly on the defensive and offensive lines and in the receiving corps – have created some frustration for Ferentz this spring.
But, they have also created opportunities.
With top returning receivers Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Nico Ragaini sidelined by minor injuries Saturday, sophomore Jackson Ritter and true freshmen Keagan Johnson and Arland Bruce each made several impressive plays in the final scrimmage of the spring.
With senior Ivory Kelly-Martin on schedule for a preseason camp return following knee surgery, Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams have shown potential behind Goodson at running back.