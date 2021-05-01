Iowa football 'had some rough days' in the spring, but build momentum going into fall

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Jack Campbell walked off the turf Saturday at Kinnick Stadium confident that the Iowa football team had taken steps forward this spring.

The junior linebacker from Cedar Falls also knows that work remains to be done.

“The message from the start was, ‘Let’s build it one day at a time, come out each day with intent,’” Campbell said following a two-hour workout in front of a crowd of around 4,000 at Kinnick Stadium.

“Sometimes we’d have a sloppy practice, but we knew we can’t start stacking sloppy practices because then we’re not going to build, not going to have any consistency.’’

Campbell said the Hawkeyes had some good days, some rough-around-the edges days, but he senses the momentum that coach Kirk Ferentz wanted to see from start to finish of Iowa’s 15 spring practices.

“There were some rough days as a team, but I feel like all the guys responded and we got some stuff done in these 15 practices,’’ Campbell said. “I’m excited to see when we get back in June and train and then excited to see what we can do this season.’’