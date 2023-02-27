DES MOINES -- A year after enacting stricter requirements for receiving unemployment benefits, Senate Republican advanced a bill would require Iowans to conduct more job searches to get them.

Senate Study Bill 1159 passed out of the chamber’s workforce committee — making it eligible for further consideration and floor debate this session — on a 7-5 party-line vote, with Democrats opposed.

The bill would require a person applying for unemployment benefits to complete four to six job searches a week to earn benefits, depending on the number of job openings published by the state’s workforce agency. The more jobs available, the more work searches one must complete.

To maintain eligibility for unemployment benefits, Iowans currently are required to complete four re-employment activities each week, three of which must include job applications, according to Iowa Workforce Department.

The proposal also reduces maximum weekly benefit amounts for out-of-work Iowans with three or more dependents. Currently, the more dependents a worker has increases the maximum allowable benefits.

Bill sponsor Sen. Adrian Dickey, R-Packwood, said the bill “streamlines and provides clarity to unemployment benefits” work-search requirements and providing a list of activities that qualify, which mirrors “the services and opportunities offered by” Iowa Workforce Development.

Democrats and labor groups argue it needlessly reduces benefits and introduces barriers for Iowans who lost their jobs through no fault of their own in accessing a public safety net.

Unemployed workers in Iowa now receive 10 fewer weeks of state unemployment benefits under a new law that took effect last year. The law reduced the length of state unemployment benefits from 26 to 16 weeks, making Iowa just the fourth state with 16 weeks or fewer of state unemployment benefits.