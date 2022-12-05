 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa House and Senate Republicans fill leadership posts

Iowa House and Senate Republicans announced new assistant leaders and other top positions for their chambers on Monday.

In the House, Republican Reps. Jon Dunwell of Newton and Brent Siegrist of Council Bluffs, and Reps.-elect Craig Johnson of Independence and David Young of Van Meter were elected to be assistant majority leaders.

House Speaker Pat Grassley of New Hartford and Majority Leader Matt Windschitl of Missouri Valley, both Republicans, were re-elected to their posts last month.

In the Senate, Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, was re-elected president pro tempore, and Waylon Brown, R-Osage, was elected majority whip. Republican Sens. Chris Cournoyer of LeClaire, Carrie Koelker of Dyersville, Mike Klimesh of Spillville, and Jeff Reichman of Montrose were elected assistant majority leaders.

In an election last month, Sen. Jack Whitver of Grimes was re-elected as Senate majority leader and Sen. Amy Sinclair of Allerton was elected Senate president.

