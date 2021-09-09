Iowa, Iowa State both look to clean up offenses heading into Saturday's game

The Cyclones have allowed just 2.6 points after intermission in that same six-game timeframe.

“I think the biggest thing for us has been our ability to make adjustments,’’ Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “Our defensive guys have shown the ability to adjust and stop whatever has been going on.’’

In general, the ISU defense has been effective in slowing the pass-happy spread attacks it frequently faces in the Big 12, but Petras said the 3-3-5 can also create headaches for more traditional pro-style looks such as the Iowa runs.

He said being aware of where the player filling the “star’’ role in the alignment, the name Iowa State gives its additional defensive back who essentially plays a middle safety-type role, is critical.

“In the run game, there’s a lot of times when that star player is unaccounted for,’’ Petras said. “You know, we can’t block it, and they do a really good job of filling hard, getting in there and trying to make things tough on our running backs.’’

In the pass game, the extra defender in the middle of the field alters cover two and cover four defenses and denies opportunities that would normally work against those looks.